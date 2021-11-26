Log in
Roche shareholders approve deal to buy Novartis's $20.7 billion stake

11/26/2021 | 05:19am EST
ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Roche shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Friday to support the $20.7 billion deal to buy Novartis's nearly one third voting stake, the Swiss drugmaker said.

Roche held an extraordinary general meeting to settle matters related to its plan to disentangle the two pharma companies, both based in Basel, who had been linked by the investment for two decades.

Shareholders approved the audited statutory interim financial statements of the company as of 31 October 2021 with a majority of 100.00%, Roche said.

They also backed the plan to cancel the 53.3 million shares bought, with a majority of 99.85%.

Therefore, the corporate law requirements for the repurchase have been satisfied, Roche said. The closing of the repurchase transaction is expected to take place in early December 2021.

"Today's resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting are in the best economic and strategic interest of Roche," said Roche Chairman Christoph Franz. "As a result, we will be even better positioned to make a contribution to the health of people around the world."

Novartis agreed earlier this month to sell 53.3 million Roche bearer shares for $388.99 (356.93 Swiss francs) per share, a price that reflected the volume-weighted average of the Roche non-voting equity certificates over the 20 trading days to Nov. 2.

The repurchase was conditional upon the approval by shareholders of a capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased shares and of the interim financial statements prepared for the transaction.

Novartis' involvement started in 2001, when Swiss activist investor Martin Ebner, known for orchestrating the merger that created banking giant UBS, offered his Roche stake to its cross-town rival out of frustration over rebuffed proposals.

Roche Chairman Franz said earlier this month that the deal would give his company more strategic flexibility, as Roche could now make plans without needing the approval of Novartis. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG -1.63% 75.27 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.41% 360.6 Delayed Quote.17.17%
UBS GROUP AG -3.92% 15.895 Delayed Quote.32.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 62 142 M 67 022 M 67 022 M
Net income 2021 15 285 M 16 485 M 16 485 M
Net cash 2021 4 385 M 4 729 M 4 729 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 313 B 335 B 338 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 362,05 CHF
Average target price 388,44 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.17%334 769
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.82%421 847
PFIZER, INC.38.25%285 639
NOVO NORDISK A/S68.76%247 704
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.18%237 527
ABBVIE INC.10.74%209 777