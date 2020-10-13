Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
Roche : to Launch Coronavirus Antigen Test

10/13/2020 | 01:36am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Roche Holding AG said Tuesday that it plans to launch a high-volume antigen test to diagnose Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections.

The test, which has been named Elecsys, is an automated laboratory assay for the detection of a coronavirus antigen, the company said.

It is performed by healthcare professionals via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab in patients who show symptoms compatible with a coronavirus infection.

Roche added that the fully automated system on which Elecsys runs can provide test results in 18 minutes for a single test, excluding time for sample collection, transport and preparation.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0135ET

