July 29 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche plans to fast-track its anti-obesity drugs to challenge Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk after unveiling promising data for a weight-loss pill, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche told the newspaper that their first obesity drugs would come to market “significantly faster than people are expecting”, potentially by 2028. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)