    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Save the date: Roche Virtual Event – Update following ASH 2021 Wednesday 15th December 2021

11/01/2021 | 06:37am EDT
Investor Update

01 November 2021

Save the date: Roche Virtual Event - Update following ASH 2021 Wednesday 15th December 2021


The Roche Investor Relations team would like to invite you to the Virtual Update Event following ASH 2021. The event will take place virtually on Wednesday, 15 December 2021.

16:00-17:30 CET / 15:00-16:30 GMT
10:00-11:30am EST / 7:00-8:30am PST

An invitation with the detailed programme and registration link will soon follow.
Best regards,

Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations

Loren Kalm
Head of Investor Relations, North America
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
 Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 		Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 931 M 67 599 M 67 599 M
Net income 2021 15 034 M 16 410 M 16 410 M
Net cash 2021 4 788 M 5 226 M 5 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 309 B 337 B 337 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 354,05 CHF
Average target price 383,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.58%336 645
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.49%428 797
NOVO NORDISK A/S65.08%250 287
PFIZER, INC.18.83%245 237
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.89%230 963
MERCK & CO., INC.7.64%222 888