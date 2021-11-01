Save the date: Roche Virtual Event – Update following ASH 2021 Wednesday 15th December 2021
Investor Update
01 November 2021
The Roche Investor Relations team would like to invite you to the Virtual Update Event following ASH 2021. The event will take place virtually on Wednesday, 15 December 2021.
16:00-17:30 CET / 15:00-16:30 GMT
10:00-11:30am EST / 7:00-8:30am PST
An invitation with the detailed programme and registration link will soon follow.
Best regards,
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations
Loren Kalm
Head of Investor Relations, North America
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com
Disclaimer
Roche Holding AG published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:36:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
