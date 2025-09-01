Roche and Alnylam have announced their decision to initiate a Phase 3 trial to evaluate the ability of zilebesiran to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.



This decision was made based on the comprehensive Phase 2 KARDIA program, which evaluated zilebesiran in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and high cardiovascular risk, taking two to four standard antihypertensive medications.



In addition, the Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT) ZENITH has been submitted to global regulators and is expected to begin by the end of 2025. It will enroll approximately 11,000 patients and evaluate zilebesiran every six months compared to placebo.



Roche says that Hypertension is the leading cause and modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease. It is estimated that one in three adults, or over 1.2 billion people worldwide, have hypertension.