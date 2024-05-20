By Mauro Orru

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority is considering whether a deal for Roche Holding to buy certain companies linked to LumiraDx's point-of-care technology could stifle competition in the country.

The CMA said Monday that it is seeking comments from any interested party until June 3 to inform its views on the deal, though it hasn't yet launched a formal investigation into the transaction.

Roche and LumiraDx struck an agreement in December. The companies didn't respond to requests for comment.

