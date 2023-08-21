Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is a Canada-based cleantech company. The Company is focused on developing and optimizing battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate through the construction and operation of multiple lithium hydroxide manufacturing plants in Europe and North America. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate, Converter Project, and Georgia Lake Project. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project through its subsidiary James Bay Midarctic Development Inc. The Company's Georgia Lake Project conducts exploration, development and basic engineering activities. The project is located in an area underlain by metasediments and metavolcanic of the Archean age. The Company holds approximately 277 exploration claims at the Georgia Lake Project. The Company is also engaged in a lithium hydroxide merchant Converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany (the Guben Converter).