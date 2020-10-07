Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Rockcliff Metals Corporation    RCLF   CA77289R2090

ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION

(RCLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockcliff Metals : 2019 - Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA") Report_R2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Rockcliff Metals Corporation.

Reporting Year

From

2018-04-01

To:

2019-03-31

Date submitted

2020-10-06

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E615975

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Christopher Stackhouse

Date

2020-01-14

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Reporting Year

Reporting Entity Name

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Canada -Manitoba

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

2018-04-01

To:

2019-03-31

Rockcliff Metals Corporation.

Currency of the Report

CAD

E615975

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Government of Manitoba

Minister of Finance

165,179

165,179

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2018-04-01

To:

2019-03-31

Reporting Entity Name

Rockcliff Metals Corporation.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E615975

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -Manitoba

Snow Lake South

165,179

165,179

Additional Notes3:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rockcliff Metals Corp. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 13:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION
09:40aROCKCLIFF METALS : 2019 - Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA") ..
PU
09/23ROCKCLIFF METALS : Announces Significant Drill Intercepts at Tower Deposit Inclu..
PU
09/23Rockcliff Announces Significant Drill Intercepts at Tower Deposit Including 6..
NE
09/09BOOKMARK : (LIVE Webinar) Rockcliff Metals Corporation to Present at TakeStock M..
AQ
08/28ROCKCLIFF METALS : Laguna Gold Property Summer 2020 Drill Program Underway and W..
PU
08/28ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION : Laguna Gold Property Summer 2020 Drill Program Un..
NE
08/25ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION : Hudbay Minerals Acquires 51% Ownership Interest i..
NE
08/17ROCKCLIFF METALS : 2020 Factsheet
PU
07/10Rockcliff Initiates Drill Program on its High-Grade TGR Nickel-PGE Prospect A..
NE
06/10Rockcliff Continues Drill Program at Tower Property
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -23,9 M -18,0 M -18,0 M
Net cash 2020 12,6 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rockcliff Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,32 CAD
Last Close Price 0,09 CAD
Spread / Highest target 276%
Spread / Average Target 276%
Spread / Lowest Target 276%
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Ross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Henry Christie Chairman
Christopher Stackhouse Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kenneth J. Lapierre Director & Vice President-Exploration
Mark Raymond Sawyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION21.43%20
BHP GROUP-6.78%121 055
RIO TINTO PLC3.32%100 557
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.26%29 796
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.19%19 992
FRESNILLO PLC95.88%11 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group