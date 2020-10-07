Rockcliff Metals : 2019 - Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA") Report_R2

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Rockcliff Metals Corporation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Year
|
From
|
2018-04-01
|
To:
|
2019-03-31
|
Date submitted
|
2020-10-06
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
|
E615975
|
|
Original Submission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amended Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
|
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
|
Christopher Stackhouse
|
Date
|
2020-01-14
|
|
|
Position Title
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Country
Canada -Manitoba
Additional Notes:
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
From:
|
2018-04-01
|
To:
|
2019-03-31
|
|
|
Rockcliff Metals Corporation.
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
CAD
|
|
E615975
|
|
|
Payments by Payee
|
|
Departments, Agency, etc…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid to
|
|
Payee Name1
|
within Payee that Received
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Notes34
|
Improvement Payments
|
Payee
|
|
Payments2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government of Manitoba
|
Minister of Finance
|
|
|
|
165,179
|
|
|
|
165,179
|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
2018-04-01
|
To:
|
2019-03-31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Rockcliff Metals Corporation.
|
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
CAD
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA
|
|
|
E615975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments by Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
Country
|
Project Name1
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid by
|
Notes23
|
Improvement Payments
|
Project
|
Canada -Manitoba
|
Snow Lake South
|
|
|
|
165,179
|
|
|
|
165,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Notes3:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Rockcliff Metals Corp. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 13:39:06 UTC