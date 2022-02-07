Rockcliff Metals : Announces Strategic Review and Retains INFOR Financial Inc. as Advisor

Toronto, ON - February 7, 2022 - Rockcliff Metals Corporation ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) announces that the Board has formed a Special Committee to evaluate strategic alternatives to surface value for all shareholders and has retained INFOR Financial Inc. ("INFOR Financial") as its strategic advisor. INFOR Financial will work collaboratively with the Rockcliff management team, the Special Committee and Board of Directors to pursue, engage and evaluate strategic alternatives to advance the company's Manitoba assets and unlock value for shareholders. There can be no assurance that the Company's strategic review process will result in any transaction or investment.

Chairman Mark Sawyer stated, "Rockcliff strongly believes there is embedded value in its suite of high-grade copper projects that is not reflected in its quoted share price. To realise this value Rockliff needs to build scale and move towards its stated ambition of becoming a copper producer. The macro environment at present makes this an exciting time to be working with INFOR Financial towards realising this ambition."

Mr. Sawyer continued, "INFOR Financial brings significant mining and minerals experience and a full-service corporate finance advisory suite that can assist us throughout the process of evaluating our alternatives and pursuing a thoughtful path forward. We look forward to working with the experienced INFOR Financial team as we prudently evaluate the strategic alternatives available to us."

About INFOR Financial Inc.

INFOR Financial is Canada's top ranked independent advisory investment bank. Since inception, INFOR Financial has advised on transactions totaling over $26 billion in value, across a broad range of sectors including financial services, mining, technology, media, communications, healthcare/cannabis, energy, and diversified industries. INFOR Financials' advisory services encompass sell-side and buy-side M&A, equity and debt financings, and restructurings / recapitalizations. INFOR Financial principals have been directly involved in originating and executing over 1,900 transactions totaling over $350 billion over careers spanning decades. Additional information on INFOR may be found at: https://inforfg.com/infor-financial-inc/

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

