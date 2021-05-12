Log in
    RKT   US77311W1018

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
  
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Rocket Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/12/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RKT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rocket suffered a major drop in its share price after hours on May 5, 2021. The share price slid after it reported that its closed loan origination volume dropped quarter-over-quarter and it forecasted additional declines in the second quarter.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 937 M - -
Net income 2021 314 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 324 M 2 324 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 5,70%
Chart ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,92 $
Last Close Price 17,14 $
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Farner Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Walters President & Chief Operating Officer
Julie Booth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Gilbert Chairman
Suzanne F. Shank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.-15.23%2 324
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%44 352
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL30.25%26 294
ORIX CORPORATION12.21%19 989
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.13.29%7 337
ACOM CO., LTD.4.08%6 629