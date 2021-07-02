Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rocket Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKT   US77311W1018

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Investors

07/02/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RKT) Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Rocket investors have until August 30, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Rocket investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 5, 2021, Rocket announced first quarter 2021 financial results and second quarter 2021 outlook in a press release, reporting that it expected closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. The midpoint of this gain on sale margin estimate represented a 239 basis point decline year-over-year and a 94 basis point decline sequentially, which was Rocket’s lowest quarterly gain on sale margin in two years and reflected that favorable market conditions recently touted by the Company had in fact reversed.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.79, or nearly 17%, to close at $19.01 per share on May 6, 2021.

On this news, the price of Rocket Companies Class A common stock fell by nearly 17% to close at $19.01 per share. The price of Rocket Companies Class A common stock continued to decline, falling to a low of just $16.48 per share by May 11, 2021.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rocket’s gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment, and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (2) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket’s Partner Network operating segment; (3) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket’s gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket’s gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (5) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket’s company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Rocket’s Class A common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
12:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
07/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
07/01ROCKET  : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Rocket Companies (..
PR
07/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Rocket Companies,..
BU
07/01SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
07/01INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Rocke..
BU
07/01RKT INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Rocket Companie..
PR
06/30ROCKET COMPANIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
06/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
06/30EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Rocket Companies, Inc. I..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 764 M - -
Net income 2021 308 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 594 M 2 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 6,79%
Chart ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 19,01 $
Average target price 20,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay Farner Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Walters President & Chief Operating Officer
Julie Booth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Gilbert Chairman
Suzanne F. Shank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.-5.98%2 749
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%49 148
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL40.80%28 964
ORIX CORPORATION17.99%21 120
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.25.52%8 262
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED21.46%8 035