    RKT   US77311W1018

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
  
(RKT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Rocket Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

05/21/2021
SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

Rocket, which went public in August 2020, reported on May 5, 2021 that the Company's volume of closed loan originations fell in the first quarter from the fourth quarter and that the weakness would continue in the second quarter of 2021. Following the news, Rocket's stock price tumbled, falling over 16% on May 6, 2021.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Rocket shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rkt-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-rocket-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301297216.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
