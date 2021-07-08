Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rocket Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKT   US77311W1018

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RKT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Rocket Companies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

07/08/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or "the Company") (NYSE: RKT) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket securities between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rkt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rocket Companies' gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (2) Rocket Companies was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket Companies' Partner Network operating segment; (3) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket Companies' gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (4) as a result, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket Companies to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket Companies' gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (5) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket Companies' company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below pre-pandemic averages; and (6) consequently, defendants' positive statements about Rocket Companies' business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rkt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Rocket you have until August 30, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
11:01aRKT SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Rocket Compa..
BU
07/06The highest-grossing companies in the US
07/06ROCKET  : Lendesk Launches Innovative Tool Enabling Mortgage Brokers to Submit A..
PU
07/03RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
BU
07/02KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class ..
PR
07/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
07/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
07/01ROCKET  : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Rocket Companies (..
PR
07/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Rocket Companies,..
BU
07/01SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 762 M - -
Net income 2021 308 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 619 M 2 619 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 6,79%
Chart ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 19,19 $
Average target price 20,36 $
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay Farner Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Walters President & Chief Operating Officer
Julie Booth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Gilbert Chairman
Suzanne F. Shank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.-5.79%2 749
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%49 148
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL38.17%28 964
ORIX CORPORATION18.33%21 120
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.23.61%8 262
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED29.03%8 035