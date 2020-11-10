Rocket : Beats 3Q Revenue Expectations As Company Tees Up Buybacks

By Micah Maidenberg

Rocket Cos. said completed loan originations during the third quarter more than doubled and that it may buy back $1 billion in its stock.

The company, known for its home-lending business, on Tuesday said it earned a profit attributable to the company of $57.9 million, or 54 cents a share.

Rocket, which completed a public offering in August, didn't report a comparable earnings statistic for that metric for the third quarter of 2019.

The company's adjusted profit of $1.21 a share surpassed the consensus estimate for that metric.

Total revenue rose to $4.63 billion from $1.62 billion, the Detroit-based company said.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Rocket would generate $4.53 billion in revenue.

Rocket closed-loan origination volumes increased to almost $89 billion from $40.07 billion last year. Its margin related to gains on sales of loans rose to 4.52% from 3.29%.

Rocket also said Tuesday its board authorized the company to purchase up to $1 billion worth of its stock.

