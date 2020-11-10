Log in
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
Rocket : Beats 3Q Revenue Expectations As Company Tees Up Buybacks

11/10/2020 | 04:42pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Rocket Cos. said completed loan originations during the third quarter more than doubled and that it may buy back $1 billion in its stock.

The company, known for its home-lending business, on Tuesday said it earned a profit attributable to the company of $57.9 million, or 54 cents a share.

Rocket, which completed a public offering in August, didn't report a comparable earnings statistic for that metric for the third quarter of 2019.

The company's adjusted profit of $1.21 a share surpassed the consensus estimate for that metric.

Total revenue rose to $4.63 billion from $1.62 billion, the Detroit-based company said.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Rocket would generate $4.53 billion in revenue.

Rocket closed-loan origination volumes increased to almost $89 billion from $40.07 billion last year. Its margin related to gains on sales of loans rose to 4.52% from 3.29%.

Rocket also said Tuesday its board authorized the company to purchase up to $1 billion worth of its stock.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 1641ET

