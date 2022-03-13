Rocket : Mortgage Classic Introduces “Detroit Community Days” Presented by DTE Energy Giving Detroiters Complimentary Admission and Access to Special Events Celebrating the 313

AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children's Foundation to be held Tuesday, July 26

Fans can watch the PGA TOUR's best players up close during the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Wednesday, July 27

DETROIT (March 13, 2022) - The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced the addition of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week - offering the chance for all Detroiters to enjoy complimentary access to participate in events during tournament week. The Detroit Community Days will give local golf fans and their families an exclusive view of the course and players along with a unique way to celebrate the hometown of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and title sponsor Rocket Mortgage.

"What better day to unveil the addition of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy than on March 13, which is affectionally known as 313 Day here in Detroit," said Jason Langwell, the Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "One of our overarching goals is to make the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible to all Detroiters. Opening our doors with complimentary access to our one-of-a-kind special events on Tuesday and Wednesday alongside a dedicated partner will provide a terrific way for everyone to be able join in the excitement of a week that is so special to our community."

DTE Energy has supported the Rocket Mortgage Classic since the PGA TOUR event returned to Detroit in 2019, providing on-site activations and hospitality sponsorships.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Rocket Mortgage Classic by presenting the Detroit Community Days and celebrating our city's residents," said Lynette Dowler, Vice President of Public Affairs for DTE Energy. "Our aim is to find impactful opportunities to positively engage Detroiters, and the Detroit Community Days at the Rocket Mortgage Classic are an exciting way for us to give back to our hometown."

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to the Detroit Golf Club July 26-31, bringing the PGA TOUR's top golfers to Detroit for the fourth straight year. All local fans will receive complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and the Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children's Foundation, as well as on Wednesday, July 27 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The inaugural AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble was awarded as the "Best Special Event" during the PGA TOUR's 2018-19 season. The event pairs top PGA TOUR professionals with celebrity amateurs in a fun and entertaining three-hole scramble on holes 14-16 - known as AREA 313 - at Detroit Golf Club. Previous participants have included PGA TOUR pros Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Harold Varner III and Bubba Watson as well as celebrities Justin Abdelkader, Maurice Allen, Jerome Bettis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jimmy Howard, Tom Izzo, Dylan Larkin, Troy Mullins, Blair O'Neal, Barry Sanders and Lexi Thompson.

The Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children's Foundation brings hundreds of children from across Detroit to the Rocket Mortgage Classic for a fun-filled day on the driving range learning from professional golfers. PGA TOUR pros who have participated in the event in previous years include Joseph Bramlett, Cameron Champ, Doc Redman, Brandt Snedeker and Gary Woodland.

"The Youth Golf Clinic and Detroit Community Days are two great opportunities to engage our local youth as well as celebrate the community we're so proud to call home," said Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Rocket Community Fund (the philanthropic partner of Rocket Mortgage), and Rocket Giving Fund (the 501(c)3 that runs the Rocket Mortgage Classic) Board Member. "We strive to leverage every aspect of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to uplift residents and invest in our communities."

The Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic gives golf fans the opportunity to watch many of the pros up close playing the course before the 72-hole tournament begins on Thursday, July 28. Each PGA TOUR pro is matched up with four amateur golfers in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Because galleries are smaller, spectators can get better views of their favorite players than on any other day during tournament week.

Information on tickets for tournament rounds (Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, July 31) will be available at a later date. To inquire about hospitality or sponsorship opportunities, please email sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com.

