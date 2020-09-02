Rocket : Shares Drop 9.8% as Seasonality Trends Weigh

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Rocket Cos. declined 9.8% after hours to $28.33 after the company said it may follow typical seasonality trends this year, which often show weaker results in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The Quicken Loans parent said that its financial results typically follow the same pattern as the real estate market, which tend to be softer in the fourth quarter.

"I don't think we're expecting necessarily anything unusual this year other than what we typically see. But of course, that could always change," Rocket CFO Julie Booth said in a call with analysts.

Rocket, along with other mortgage lenders, has enjoyed a boost from Covid-19 pandemic trends due to low interest rates and a strengthening housing market that have prompted more borrowing and refinancing of mortgages.

Rocket swung to a second-quarter profit of $3.46 billion from a loss of $54 million in the same period last year. Revenue more than tripled from a year ago to $5.04 billion.

For the third quarter, it projects net rate lock volume in the range of $93 billion to $98 billion, up from the $47 billion it reported in the same period last year. Closed loan volume is expected to be between $82 billion and $85 billion, up from $40.3 billion in last year's third quarter.

