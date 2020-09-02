Log in
Nyse  >  Rocket Companies, Inc.    RKT

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rocket : Shares Drop 9.8% as Seasonality Trends Weigh

09/02/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Rocket Cos. declined 9.8% after hours to $28.33 after the company said it may follow typical seasonality trends this year, which often show weaker results in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The Quicken Loans parent said that its financial results typically follow the same pattern as the real estate market, which tend to be softer in the fourth quarter.

"I don't think we're expecting necessarily anything unusual this year other than what we typically see. But of course, that could always change," Rocket CFO Julie Booth said in a call with analysts.

Rocket, along with other mortgage lenders, has enjoyed a boost from Covid-19 pandemic trends due to low interest rates and a strengthening housing market that have prompted more borrowing and refinancing of mortgages.

Rocket swung to a second-quarter profit of $3.46 billion from a loss of $54 million in the same period last year. Revenue more than tripled from a year ago to $5.04 billion.

For the third quarter, it projects net rate lock volume in the range of $93 billion to $98 billion, up from the $47 billion it reported in the same period last year. Closed loan volume is expected to be between $82 billion and $85 billion, up from $40.3 billion in last year's third quarter.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 246 M - -
Net income 2020 6 631 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62 108 M 62 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales 2021 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 2,58%
Chart ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,27 $
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Walters President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Gilbert Chairman
Julie Booth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Gilbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.0.00%60 918
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%29 942
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-37.55%16 231
ORIX CORPORATION-27.69%15 355
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-30.96%14 512
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED50.69%6 368
