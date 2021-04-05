Rocket : Mortgage Drives the Green with Powerful, New Bryson DeChambeau Partnership

Partnership to include a one-of-a-kind Rocket-branded headcover for DeChambeau's record-setting rocket-powered driver, brand placement on his left sleeve and a role as one of the growing number of star athletes representing Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT, April 5, 2021 - Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, today announced a new partnership with the 2020 U.S Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, the current FedEx Cup leader on the PGA Tour and World Number 5. Known for crushing drives and boasting fastest-swing records, his driver will now don a new custom Rocket Mortgage-branded headcover and the company's logo will appear on the star golfer's left sleeve.

DeChambeau is no stranger to Rocket Mortgage as he is the reigning champion of the Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage Classic.

'Golf fans are glued to their screens every time Bryson takes the tee. He is an innovator, changing the way people think about the great game of golf, just like we have shifted perceptions about how simple getting a mortgage can be with our digital solutions,' said Rocket Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer Casey Hurbis. 'At Rocket Mortgage, whether it is hosting the first-ever basketball game on a live aircraft carrier or creating the largest game of Super Bowl Squares in history, we love being on a big stage and finding opportunities and partners to establish truly epic activations that demonstrate how both Rocket Companies and athletes impact the outcome.'

DeChambeau has witnessed immense success in his first few years on the PGA TOUR. Aside from winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has seven additional victories, including his first major win at the 2020 U.S. Open, over the course of his five years playing professional golf.

'I am looking forward to working with, and learning from, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies as one of my goals is to extend my impact on communities by creating sustainable, positive change among the younger generation,' said DeChambeau. 'As the champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, I got a chance to go deep and learn about who they are as a company and what they stood for. I realized there was a lot of alignment between my work helping kids achieve their educational goals and what they do to educate Detroit's homeowners.'

Rocket Mortgage is the title sponsor of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which will be played for the third consecutive year at the historic Detroit Golf Club on Independence Day weekend. The company is also the Official Mortgage Provider of the PGA TOUR.

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $320 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2020. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and Rocket Companies employ 24,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 10 consecutive years, 2010 - 2019, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past seven consecutive years, 2014 - 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's '100 Best Companies to Work For' list in 2020 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 18 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans '#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans.'

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.