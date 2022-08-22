Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q) 08/22/2022 | 06:06am EDT Send by mail :

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant RKTAU The New York Stock Exchange Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 par value RKTA The New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants, each warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share, each at an exercise price of $11.50 per share RKTAW The New York Stock Exchange Check whether the issuer (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T(§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ As of August 9, 2022, there were 26,700,000 Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value and 6,675,000 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, issued and outstanding. Table of Contents ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 Page Part I. Financial Information 1 Item 1. Financial Statements 1 Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022 and Audited Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021 1 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 2 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 3 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 5 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements 6 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures Regarding Market Risk 24 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 24 Part II. Other Information 25 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 25 Item 1A. Risk Factors 25 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities 25 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 25 Item 4. Mine Safely Disclosures 25 Item 5. Other Information 25 Item 6. Exhibits 26 Signatures 27 Table of Contents PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021

ASSETS: Cash $ 758,698 $ 904,957 Prepaid expense 194,099 270,569 Total current assets 952,797 1,175,526 Other assets - 59,835 Investments held in Trust Account 267,414,500 267,013,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 268,367,297 $ 268,248,837 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Accrued expenses $ 569,858 $ 381,140 Total current liabilities 569,858 381,140 Deferred underwriting fee 9,345,000 9,345,000 Warrant liabilities 2,008,835 8,848,042 Total Liabilities 11,923,693 18,574,182 Commitments and Contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 26,700,000 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (at redemption value of $10.00 per share) 267,414,500 267,013,476 Shareholders' Deficit: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding (excluding 26,700,000 shares subject to possible redemption at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) - - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 6,675,000 and 6,675,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 668 668 Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated deficit (10,971,564 ) (17,339,489 ) Total Shareholders' Deficit (10,970,896 ) (17,338,821 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 268,367,297 $ 268,248,837 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 1 Table of Contents ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, For the Period from January 27, 2021 (Inception) through June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Formation and operating costs $ 226,717 $ 141,258 $ 471,282 $ 175,422 Loss from operations (226,717 ) (141,258 ) (471,282 ) (175,422 ) Other income (expense): Interest earned on cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 379,232 4,058 401,024 4,311 Transaction costs allocable to warrants - - - (561,706 ) Unrealized gain on fair value changes of warrants 2,418,041 2,178,131 6,839,207 1,925,548 Total other income, net 2,797,273 2,182,189 7,240,231 1,368,153 Net income $ 2,570,556 $ 2,040,931 $ 6,768,949 $ 1,192,731 Weighted average shares outstanding, Redeemable Class A ordinary shares 26,700,000 26,700,000 26,700,000 16,815,484 Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share, Redeemable Class A ordinary shares $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable Class B ordinary shares 6,675,000 6,675,000 6,675,000 6,300,645 Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share, Non-redeemable Class B ordinary shares $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed financial statements. 2 Table of Contents ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) Ordinary Shares Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Shareholders' Deficit Class A Class B Shares Amount Shares Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2021 - $ - 6,675,000 $ 668 $ - $ (17,339,489 ) $ (17,338,821 ) Net income - - - - - 4,198,393 4,198,393 Remeasurement of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption - - - - - (21,792 ) (21,792 ) Balance as of March 31, 2022 - - 6,675,000 668 - (13,162,888 ) (13,162,220 )

- (13,162,888 ) (13,162,220 ) Net income - - - - - 2,570,556 2,570,556 Remeasurement of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption - - - - - (379,232 ) (379,232 ) Balance as of June 30, 2022 - $ - 6,675,000 $ 668 $ - $ (10,971,564 ) $ (10,970,896 ) 3 Table of Contents ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 27, 2021 (INCEPTION) THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED) Ordinary Shares Additional

Balance as of January 27, 2021 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B ordinary shares to Sponsor - - 7,187,500 719 24,281 - 25,000 Remeasurement of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption - - - - (24,281 ) (24,473,190 ) (24,497,471 ) Net loss - - - - - (848,200 ) (848,200 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 - - 7,187,500 719 - (25,321,390 ) (25,320,671 )

- (25,321,390 ) (25,320,671 ) Forfeiture of Class B shares by Sponsor - - (512,500 ) (51 ) - 51 - Net income - - - - - 2,040,931 2,040,931 Balance as of June 30, 2021 - $ - 6,675,000 $ 668 $ - $ (23,280,408 ) $ (23,279,740 ) See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed financial statement 4 Table of Contents ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the period from January 27, 2021 (Inception) through June 30, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 6,768,949 $ 1,192,731 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account (401,024 ) (4,311 ) Transaction costs incurred in connection with Initial Public Offering - 561,706 Unrealized loss on fair value changes of warrants (6,839,207 ) (1,925,548 ) Changes in current assets and current liabilities: Prepaid assets 76,470 (278,268 ) Other assets 59,835 (194,099 ) Accounts payable and accrued expense 188,718 15,000 Due to related parties - 12,580 Net cash used in operating activities (146,259 ) (620,209 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of investment held in Trust Account - (267,000,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (267,000,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Initial Public Offering, net of underwriters' fees - 261,660,000 Proceeds from promissory note - related party - 125,491 Proceeds from issuance of Class B shares to initial shareholders - 25,000 Proceeds from private placement - 7,340,000 Repayment of Sponsor loan - (125,491 ) Payments of offering costs - (403,496 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - 268,621,504 Net Change in Cash (146,259 ) 1,001,295 Cash - Beginning 904,957 - Cash - Ending $ 758,698 $ 1,001,295 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Financing Activities: Deferred underwriting commissions charged to additional paid in capital $ - $ 9,345,000 Original value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ - $ 221,526,083 Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 401,024 $ 17,194,167 Initial classification of warrant liability $ - $ 17,210,681 Accrued offering costs $ - $ 100,000 See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed financial statements. 5 Table of Contents ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Note 1 - Organization, Business Operations, Liquidity and Going Concern Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on January 27, 2021 ("Inception"). The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). generates non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering, and non-operating income or expense from the change in fair value of the warrant liability. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity from inception through June 30, 2022 relates to the Company's formation and its initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering" or "IPO") which is described below, and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Companyin the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering, andincome or expense from the change in fair value of the warrant liability. and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant (the "Public Warrants"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The registration statement for the Company's IPO was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 22, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). On March 25, 2021, the Company consummated the IPO of 25,000,000 units (the "Units"). On March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option and purchased an additional 1,700,000 Units, which purchase settled on March 30, 2021, at $10.00 per Unit, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $267,000,000, which is discussed in Note 4. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary sharea redeemable warrant (the "Public Warrants"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company consummated the sale of 4,666,667 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants"), at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, in a private placement to Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Sponsor GmbH, a German limited liability company (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $7,000,000, which is discussed in Note 5. On March 30, 2021, the Sponsor purchased an additional 226,666 Private Placement Warrants generating gross proceeds of $340,000, which was used to pay the underwriting discount of 2% of the over-allotment gross proceeds. non-operating expense in that statement of income with the rest of the offering cost charged to shareholders' equity. The transaction costs were allocated based on the relative fair value basis, compared to the total offering proceeds, between the fair value of the public warrant liability and the Class A ordinary shares. Transaction costs of the IPO (including the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option) amounted to $15,188,496 consisting of $5,340,000 of underwriting discount, $9,345,000 of deferred underwriting discount, and $503,496 of other offering costs. Of the total transaction costs $561,706 was reclassified to expense asexpense in that statement of income with the rest of the offering cost charged to shareholders' equity. The transaction costs were allocated based on the relative fair value basis, compared to the total offering proceeds, between the fair value of the public warrant liability and the Class A ordinary shares. under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of (i) the completion of a Business Combination; (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a shareholder vote to amend the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the public shares if the Company does not complete the initial Business Combination prior to March 25, 2023 (the "Combination Period") or (B) with respect to any other material provisions relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity; or (iii) absent an initial Business Combination within the Combination Period, the return of the funds held in the Trust Account to the public shareholders as part of redemption of the public shares. Following consummation of the IPO on March 25, 2021 and the settlement of the partial exercise of the over-allotment on March 30, 2021, an aggregate of $267,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net offering proceeds of the sale of the Units in the IPO and the sale of the Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") and invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditionsthe Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of (i) the completion of a Business Combination; (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a shareholder vote to amend the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the public shares if the Company does not complete the initial Business Combination prior to March 25, 2023 (the "Combination Period") or (B) with respect to any other material provisions relating to shareholders' rights orBusiness Combination activity; or (iii) absent an initial Business Combination within the Combination Period, the return of the funds held in the Trust Account to the public shareholders as part of redemption of the public shares. 6 Table of Contents at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account calculated as of two business days prior to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, subject to the limitations and on the conditions described herein. The amount in the Trust Account is initially anticipated to be $10.00 per public share. The per-share amount to be distributed to public shareholders who redeem their public shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter. The Company will provide holders of its Class A ordinary shares (the "public shareholders") sold in the IPO (the "public shares"), with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a general meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) without a shareholder vote by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The public shareholders will be entitled to redeem their public sharesin cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account calculated as of two business days prior to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, subject to the limitations and on the conditions described herein. The amount in the Trust Account is initially anticipated to be $10.00 per publicbe distributed to public shareholders who redeem their public shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at aper-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and other requirements of applicable law. The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or Business Combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share and (ii) the actual amount per public share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriter of the IPO against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). However, the Company has not asked the Sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations, nor has the Company independently verified whether the Sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and the Company believes that the Sponsor's only assets are securities of the Company. Therefore, the Company cannot assure that the Sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. Risks and Uncertainties the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that it could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Management is continuing to evaluate the impact ofand has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that it could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Liquidity and Going Concern Consideration As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $758,698 in its operating bank account and working capital of $382,939. All remaining cash was held in the trust account and is generally unavailable for our use, prior to an initial business combination. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the trust account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the trust account (excluding deferred underwriting commissions), to complete our initial business combination. 7 Table of Contents in-depth due diligence and negotiating an initial business combination. We have determined that we may need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business prior to our initial business combination, including costs of identifying a target business, undertakingdue diligence and negotiating an initial business combination. As a result, we may need to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination, either because the transaction requires more cash than is available from the proceeds held in our trust account or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our public shares upon completion of the business combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such business combination. 10-Q. If we do not complete our initial business combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the trust account. In addition, following our initial business combination, if cash on hand is insufficient, we may need to obtain additional financing in order to meet our obligations. The Company is within 12 months of its mandatory liquidation as of the time of filing this In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-15,"Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," the mandatory liquidation raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern until the earlier of the consummation of the Business Combination or the date the Company is required to liquidate, March 25, 2023. These financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recovery of the recorded assets or the classification of the liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Note 2 - Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation Form10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the period presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions toand Article 8 of Regulationof the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the period presented. Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on April 14 , 2022, which contains the audited financial statements and notes thereto. The interim results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2022 or for any future periods. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company'sfor the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on, 2022, which contains the audited financial statements and notes thereto. The interim results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2022 or for any future periods. Emerging Growth Company Status The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart our Business Startups Act of 2012, (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. 8 Table of Contents to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that applycompanies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in these financial statements is the determination of the fair value of the warrant liability. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Investments Held in Trust Account At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, substantially all of the assets held in the Trust Account were held in money market funds which invest in U.S. Treasury securities. Warrant Liabilities ASC815-15. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 andThe classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, isat the end of each reporting period. ASC815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject tore-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of income. (See Note 8). The Company accounts for its 11,568,333 ordinary share warrants issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering (6,675,000) and Private Placement (4,893,333) as derivative warrant liabilities in accordance withAccordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject tore-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of income. (See Note 8). Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering ASC 340-10-S99-1. Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with the warrant liability ($561,706) are expensed as incurred and are presented as non-operating expenses in the statement of income. Offering costs associated with the Class A ordinary shares were charged to shareholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company complies with the requirements of theconsisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with the warrant liability ($561,706) are expensed as incurred and are presentedin the statement of income. Offering costs associated with the Class A ordinary shares were charged to shareholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. 9 Table of Contents Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption ASC480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. Ordinary liquidation events, which involve the redemption and liquidation of all of the entity's equity instruments, are excluded from the provisions of ASC 480. Accordingly, at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, all Class A Ordinary Shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. All of the 26,700,000 Class A Ordinary Shares sold as part of the Units in the Public Offering contain a redemption feature which allows for the redemption of such public shares in connection with the Company's liquidation, if there is a shareholder vote or tender offer in connection with the Business Combination and in connection with certain amendments to the Company's charter. In accordance with SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified inredemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. Ordinary liquidation events, which involve the redemption and liquidation of all of the entity's equity instruments, are excluded from the provisions of ASC 480. Accordingly, at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, all Class A Ordinary Shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable ordinary share to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Increases or decreases in the carrying amount of redeemable ordinary share are affected by charges against additional paid in capital and accumulated deficit. The dissolution expense of $100,000 is not included in the redemption value of the shares subject to redemption since it is only taken into account in the event of the Company's liquidation. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the amount of Class A ordinary shares reflected on the balance sheet are reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 267,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (9,874,575 ) Class A ordinary shares issuance costs (14,626,790 ) Plus: Remeasurement of carrying value to redemption value 24,501,365 Interest earned on investments held in Trust account 13,476 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 12/31/2021 267,013,476 Interest earned on investments held in Trust account 401,024 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 06/30/2022 $ 267,414,500 Income Taxes t axes," which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. The Company complies with the accounting and reporting requirements of ASC Topic 740, "Incomeaxes," which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, if any, as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must beto be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, if any, as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman Islands income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's financial statements. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. 10 Table of Contents Net Income (Loss) Per Ordinary Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. Net income (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. The Company has two classes of shares, Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares. Earnings and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company did not have any dilutive securities and other contracts that could, potentially, be exercised or converted into ordinary shares and then share in the earnings of the Company. As a result, diluted income (loss) per share is the same as basic income (loss) per share for the period presented. two-class method in calculating net income (loss) per share. Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share for Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Company by the weighted average number of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares outstanding, allocated proportionally to each class of shares. Accretion of the carrying value of Class A ordinary shares to redemption value is excluded from net income (loss) per ordinary share because the redemption value approximates fair value. The Company's statement of income applies themethod in calculating net income (loss) per share. Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share for Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Company by the weighted average number of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares outstanding, allocated proportionally to each class of shares. Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Period from January 27, 2021 (Inception) through June 30, 2021

Class A Class B Class A Class B Class A Class B Class A Class B Net income per share for Class A ordinary shares: Net income $ 2,570,556 $ 2,570,556 $ 2,040,931 $ 2,040,931 $ 6,768,949 $ 6,768,949 $ 1,192,731 $ 1,192,731 Less: Allocation of income to Class B ordinary shares 514,111 2,056,445 408,186 1,632,745 1,353,790 5,415,159 325,097 867,634 Adjusted net income 2,056,445 514,111 1,632,745 408,186 5,415,159 1,353,790 867,634 325,097 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares 26,700,000 6,675,000 26,700,000 6,675,000 26,700,000 6,675,000 16,815,484 6,300,645 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A ordinary shares $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 11 Table of Contents The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement," for its financial assets and liabilities thatreported at fair value at each reporting period,and liabilities thatreported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1 - Valuations based on unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Company has the ability to access. Valuation adjustments and block discounts are not being applied. Since valuations are based on quoted prices that are readily and regularly available in an active market, valuation of these securities does not entail a significant degree of judgment. Level 2 - Valuations based on (i) quoted prices in active markets for similar assets and liabilities, (ii) quoted prices in markets that are not active for identical or similar assets, (iii) inputs other than quoted prices for the assets or liabilities, or (iv) inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by market through correlation or other means. Level 3 - Valuations based on inputs that are unobservable and significant to the overall fair value measurement. See Note 9 for additional information on assets and liabilities measured at fair value. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the federal depository insurance coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on these accounts. Recent Accounting Pronouncements ASU2020-06, (Subtopic470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Optionsand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own EquityAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current U.S. GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adopted ASU2020-06 on January 27, 2021 (inception). Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issuedwhich simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current U.S. GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adoptedon January 27, 2021 (inception). Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the accompanying financial statements. Note 3 - Initial Public Offering Public Units and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant (the "Public Warrants"). On March 25, 2021, the Company sold 25,000,000 Units, and on March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,700,000 Units, which purchase settled on March 30, 2021, at $10.00 per Unit, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $267,000,000. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary sharea redeemable warrant (the "Public Warrants"). 12 Table of Contents Public Warrants Each whole warrant entitles the registered holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, at any time commencing on the later of one year from the closing of the Proposed Public Offering and 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. The warrants will expire five years after the completion of the initial Business Combination, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the sixtieth (60th) business day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption from registration. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of public warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, it will not be required to file or maintain an effective registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. In such event, each holder would pay the exercise price by surrendering each such warrant for that number of Class A ordinary shares equal to the lesser of (A) the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of Class A ordinary shares underlying such warrant multiplied by the excess of the "fair market value" (defined below) over the exercise price of the warrants by (y) the fair market value and (B) 0.361. The "fair market value" as used in this paragraph shall mean the volume-weighted average price of the Class A ordinary shares for the 10 trading days ending on the trading day prior to the date on which the notice of exercise is received by the warrant agent. Redemption of Warrants When the Price per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $18.00 Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • redemption(the "30-day redemption period") to each warrant holder; and upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice ofperiod") to each warrant holder; and • within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for adjustments to the number of shares issuable upon exercise or the exercise price of a warrant) for any 20 trading daysending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. Redemption of Warrants When the Price per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $10.00 Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption, provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of Class A ordinary shares to be determined by the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Company's Class A ordinary shares; • within the 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; and if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted for adjustments to the number of shares issuable upon exercise or the exercise price of a warrant) for any 20 trading daysending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; and • within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted for adjustments to the number of shares issuable upon exercise or the exercise price of a warrant), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares for any 20 trading daysending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted for adjustments to the number of shares issuable upon exercise or the exercise price of a warrant), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. 13 Table of Contents The "fair market value" of the Company's Class A ordinary shares for the above purpose shall mean the volume-weighted average price of the Class A ordinary shares during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. This redemption feature differs from the typical warrant redemption features used in many other blank check offerings. In no event will the warrants be exercisable in connection with this redemption feature for more than 0.361 Class A ordinary shares per warrant (subject to adjustment). during the 10-trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates the initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger prices described under "Redemption of Warrants When the Price Per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $10.00" and under "Redemption of Warrants When the Price Per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $18.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the initial shareholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any founder shares held by the initial shareholders or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, plus interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume-weighted average trading price of the Class A ordinary sharesstarting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates the initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger prices described under "Redemption of Warrants When the Price Per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $10.00" and under "Redemption of Warrants When the Price Per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $18.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. Note 4 - Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company's Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 4,666,667 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $7,000,000, in a private placement. A portion of the proceeds from the private placement was added to the proceeds from the IPO held in the Trust. On March 30, 2021, the Sponsor purchased an additional 226,666 Private Placement Warrants generating gross proceeds of $340,000, which was used to pay the underwriting discount of 2% of the IPO over-allotment gross proceeds. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by holders other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by the holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity; (iii) waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to their founder shares if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the IPO, although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any public shares they hold if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within the prescribed time frame; and (iv) vote any founder shares held by them and any public shares purchased during or after the IPO (including in open-market and privately negotiated transactions) in favor of the initial Business Combination. The Sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with the Company, pursuant to which they have agreed to: (i) waive their redemption rights with respect to their founder shares (described in Note 5) and public shares in connection with the completion of the initial Business Combination; (ii) waive their redemption rights with respect to their founder shares and public shares in connection with a shareholder vote to approve an amendment to the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the public shares if the Company has not consummated an initial Business Combination within the Combination Period or (B) with respect to any other material provisions relating to shareholders'activity; (iii) waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to their founder shares if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the IPO, although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any public shares they hold if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within the prescribed time frame; and (iv) vote any founder shares held by them and any public shares purchased during or after the IPO (including in open-market and privately negotiated transactions) in favor of the initial Business Combination. 14 Table of Contents Note 5 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On February 1, 2021, the Sponsor paid $25,000, or approximately $0.003 per share, to cover certain offering costs in consideration for 7,187,500 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "founder shares"). Up to 937,500 founder shares were subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriter's over-allotment option is exercised. On March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,700,000 Units, which purchase settled on March 30, 2021, which resulted in 425,000 Class B ordinary shares no longer being subject to forfeiture. On May 6, 2021, the Sponsor forfeited 512,500 founder shares for no consideration as a result of the underwriter not exercising the remainder of the over-allotment option. sub-divisions, capitalization of shares, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the public shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Any permitted transferees would be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of the initial shareholders with respect to any founder shares. The initial shareholders have agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of their founder shares and any Class A ordinary shares issued upon conversion thereof until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination; or (B) subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) if the last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for sharecapitalization of shares, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading dayscommencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the public shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Any permitted transferees would be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of the initial shareholders with respect to any founder shares. Administrative Support Agreement Commencing on the date its securities were first listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial and administrative support services provided to members of the Company's management team. Upon completion of the initial Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred and paid $30,000 and $60,000 in fees for these services. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and for the period from January 27, 2021 (Inception) through June 30, 2021, the Company has recorded an aggregate of $30,000 and $32,580 in service fee expense with a balance owed to the Sponsor of $10,000 and $12,580, at June 30, 2021. Promissory Note - Related Party non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of December 31, 2021 or the completion of the IPO. As of the IPO on March 25, 2021, the Company had borrowed a total of $125,491 amount under the Note, and the Company repaid the said amount in full upon closing of the IPO. On February 1, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the IPO pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). This loan wasbearing and payable on the earlier of December 31, 2021 or the completion of the IPO. As of the IPO on March 25, 2021, the Company had borrowed a total of $125,491 amount under the Note, and the Company repaid the said amount in full upon closing of the IPO. Working Capital Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors, may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans. In the event that the initial Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from the Trust Account would be used to repay such loaned amounts. Up to $2,000,000 of such loans may be convertible into Private Placement Warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Through June 30, 2022, the Company made no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. 15 Table of Contents Note 6 - Commitments and Contingencies Underwriting Agreement a 45-day option from March 22, 2021 to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,750,000 additional Units at the public offering price less the underwriting commissions to cover over-allotments, if any. On March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option and purchased an additional 1,700,000 Units. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining over-allotment option has expired. The underwriter hadfrom March 22, 2021 to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,750,000 additional Units at the public offering price less the underwriting commissions to cover over-allotments, if any. On March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option and purchased an additional 1,700,000 Units. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining over-allotment option has expired. Upon consummation of the IPO on March 25, 2021 and settlement of the purchased over-allotment on Mach 30, 2021, the underwriter was paid a cash underwriting fee of 2.0% of the gross proceeds, or $5,340,000 in the aggregate. The underwriter is entitled to a deferred underwriting discount of 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the IPO and purchased over-allotment, or $9,345,000 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will be payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes an initial Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Registration Rights The holders of the (i) founder shares, which were issued in a private placement prior to the closing of the IPO, (ii) Private Placement Warrants, which were issued in a private placement simultaneously with the closing of the IPO and the Class A ordinary shares underlying such Private Placement Warrants and (iii) Private Placement Warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans have registration rights to require the Company to register a sale of any of the Company's securities held by them pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed on the effective date of the IPO. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Note 7 - Shareholders' Deficit Preference Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no shares issued and outstanding, excluding 26,700,000 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity. - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no shares issued and outstanding, excluding 26,700,000 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity. Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders are entitled to one vote for each Class B ordinary share. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were 6,675,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders are entitled to one vote for each Class B ordinary share. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were 6,675,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Only holders of Class B ordinary shares will have the right to vote on the appointment or removal of directors prior to the completion of the initial Business Combination, meaning that holders of Class A ordinary shares will not have the right to appoint any directors until after the completion of the initial Business Combination. On any other matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders, holders of the Class B ordinary shares and holders of the Class A ordinary shares will vote together as a single class, with each share entitling the holder to one vote, except that in a vote to continue the Company in a jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands, holders of Class B ordinary shares will have ten votes per share and holders of Class A ordinary shares will have one vote per share, and except as required by law or the applicable stock exchange rules then in effect. 16 Table of Contents on a one-for-one basis subject to adjustment for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all founder shares will equal, in the aggregate, 20% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by public shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of founder shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. The founder shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares at the time of the initial Business Combination, or earlier at the option of the holder,to adjustmentreorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all founder shares will equal, in the aggregate, 20% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by public shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of founder shares will never occur on a Note 8 - Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at June 30, 2022, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: June 30, 2022 Quoted

(Level 3) Assets: Investments held in Trust Account

$ 267,414,500 $ 267,414,500 $ - $ - Liabilities: Public Warrants Liability $ 1,156,778 $ 1,156,778 $ - $ - Private Placement Warrants Liability 852,057 - - 852,057 $ 2,008,835 $ 1,156,778 $ - $ 852,057 The following table presents information about the Company's asset and liabilities that were measured at fair value on December 31, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: December 31,

(Level 3) Assets: Investments held in Trust Account

$ 267,013,476 $ 267,013,476 $ - $ - Liabilities: Public Warrants Liability $ 5,073,000 $ 5,073,000 $ - $ - Private Placement Warrants Liability 3,775,042 - - 3,775,042 $ 8,848,042 $ 5,073,000 $ - $ 3,775,042 17 Table of Contents ASC 815-40 and are presented within the warrant liability on the Balance Sheet. The warrant liability is measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liability in the Statement of Income. The Warrants are accounted for as liabilities in accordance withare presented within the warrant liability on the Balance Sheet. The warrant liability is measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liability in the Statement of Income. The Company established the initial fair value of the Public Warrants and Private Warrants on March 25, 2021, the date of the Company's Initial Public Offering, using a Monte Carlo simulation model. As of June 30, 2022, the fair value for the Private Warrants was estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model, and the fair value of the Public Warrants by reference to the quoted market price. The Public Warrants have traded on the New York Stock Exchange since May 31, 2021, under the trading symbol RKTAW. The Public and Private Warrants were classified as Level 3 at the initial measurement date, and the Private Warrants were classified as Level 3 as of June 30, 2022 due to the use of unobservable inputs. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Public Warrants were reclassified from a Level 3 to a Level 1 classification due to use of the observed trading price of the separated Public Warrants. The following table presents the changes in Level 3 liabilities for the period ended June 30, 2022: Fair Value at December 31, 2021 $ 3,775,042 Change in fair value of private warrants (1,896,014 ) Fair Value at March 31, 2022 1,879,028 Change in fair value of private warrants (1,026,971 ) Fair Value at June 30, 2022 $ 852,057 zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the Warrants. The expected life of the Warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. Inherent in a binomial options pricing model are assumptions related to expected share-price volatility, expected life, and risk-free interest rate. The Company estimates the volatility of its ordinary shares based on historical volatility of comparable SPAC warrants that matches the expected remaining life of the Warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasuryyield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the Warrants. The expected life of the Warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The key inputs into the Monte Carlo simulation as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows: Inputs June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Risk-free interest rate 3.02 % 1.35 % Expected term remaining (years) 5.73 5.95 Expected volatility 16 % 13.10 % Share price $ 9.78 $ 9.80 Note 9 - Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the unaudited condensed financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements. 18 Table of Contents ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS References in this report (the "Quarterly Report") to "we," "us" or the "Company" refer to Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. References to our "management" or our "management team" refer to our officers and directors, references to the "sponsor" refer to Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Sponsor GmbH. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report includes "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Quarterly Report including, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus for its Initial Public Offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated on January 27, 2021 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or region, we currently intend to focus on companies in the technology sector that can benefit from the expertise and capabilities of our management team in order to create long-term shareholder value. We intend to effectuate our initial business combination using cash from the proceeds of our initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering") and the private placement of the private placement warrants, the proceeds of the sale of our shares in connection with our initial business combination (pursuant to forward purchase agreements or backstop agreements we may enter into following the consummation of this offering or otherwise), shares issued to the owners of the target, debt issued to bank or other lenders or the owners of the target, or a combination of the foregoing. We expect to incur significant costs in the pursuit of our acquisition plans. We cannot assure you that our plans to complete a business combination will be successful. Results of Operations and Known Trends or Future Events For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we had net income of $2,570,556, which included income from the change in fair value of the warrant liability of $2,418,041, and Interest earned on investments held in Trust Account of $379,232, partially offset by loss from operations of $226,717. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we had net income of $6,768,949, which included income from the change in fair value of the warrant liability of $6,839,207, and Interest earned on investments held in Trust Account of $401,024, partially offset by loss from operations of $471,282. Our business activities from inception to June 30, 2022 consisted primarily of our formation and completing our IPO, and since the offering, our activity has been limited to identifying and evaluating prospective acquisition targets for a Business Combination. 19 Table of Contents For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we had a net income of approximately $2,040,931, which included interest earned on cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account of approximately $4,058 and a gain from the change in fair value of the warrant liability of approximately $2,178,131, offset by a loss from operations of $141,258. For the period from January 27, 2021 (inception) through June 30, 2021, we had a net income of approximately $1,192,731, which included interest earned on cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account of approximately $4,311 and a gain from the change in fair value of the warrant liability of approximately $1,925,548, offset by a loss from operations of $175,422 and offering cost expense allocated to warrants of approximately $561,706. Our business activities from inception to June 30, 2021 consisted primarily of our formation and completing our IPO, and since the offering, our activity has been limited to identifying and evaluating prospective acquisition targets for a Business Combination. Liquidity, Capital Resources and Going Concern Consideration As of June 30, 2022, we had cash outside our trust account of $758,698, and working capital of approximately $382,939. All remaining cash was held in the trust account and is generally unavailable for our use, prior to an initial business combination. Our liquidity needs have been satisfied prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering through a payment of $25,000 capital contribution from our sponsor to cover certain offering costs on behalf of us in exchange for the issuance of the founder shares to our sponsor and up to $300,000 in loans from our sponsor. share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The Units were sold at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds to us of $250,000,000. We granted Citigroup Global Markets Inc., the underwriter in the Initial Public Offering (the "Underwriter"), a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any. On March 26, 2021, the Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,700,000 units (the "Over-Allotment Units"), which purchase settled on March 30, 2021, generating gross proceeds of $17,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company completed the private sale (the "Private Placement") of an aggregate of 226,666 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") to our sponsor at a purchase price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $340,000, which was used to pay the underwriting discount of 2% of the over-allotment gross proceeds. On March 25, 2021, we consummated our Initial Public Offering of 25,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, $0.0001 par value perredeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The Units were sold at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds to us of $250,000,000. We granted Citigroup Global Markets Inc., the underwriter in the Initial Public Offering (thepurchase up to 3,750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any. On March 26, 2021, the Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,700,000 units (the "Over-Allotment Units"), which purchase settled on March 30, 2021, generating gross proceeds of $17,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company completed the private sale (the "Private Placement") of an aggregate of 226,666 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") to our sponsor at a purchase price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $340,000, which was used to pay the underwriting discount of 2% of the over-allotment gross proceeds. Transaction costs of the Initial Public Offering (including the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option) amounted to $15,188,496 consisting of $5,340,000 of underwriting discount, $9,345,000 of deferred underwriting discount, and $503,496 of other offering costs. under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Upon closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Private Placement, and the sale of the Over-Allotment Units, a total of $267.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) was placed in a U.S.-based trust account, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee. The proceeds held in the trust account have been invested only in U.S. government treasury obligations with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditionsInvestment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the trust account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the trust account (excluding deferred underwriting commissions), to complete our initial business combination. We may withdraw interest to pay our taxes, if any. Our annual income tax obligations will depend on the amount of interest and other income earned on the amounts held in the trust account. We expect the interest earned on the amount in the trust account will be sufficient to pay our income taxes. To the extent that our equity or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our initial business combination, the remaining proceeds held in the trust account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. 20 Table of Contents in-depth due diligence and negotiating an initial business combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination, our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete our initial business combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that our initial business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our trust account would be used for such repayment. Up to $2,000,000 of such loans may be convertible into private placement warrants of the post-business combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants. The terms of such loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. Prior to the completion of our initial business combination, we do not expect to seek loans from parties other than our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor as we do not believe third parties will be willing to loan such funds and provide a waiver against any and all rights to seek access to funds in our trust account. We have determined that we may need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business prior to our initial business combination, including costs of identifying a target business, undertakingdue diligence and negotiating an initial business combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination, our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete our initial business combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that our initial business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our trust account would be used for such repayment. Up to $2,000,000 of such loans may be convertible into private placement warrants of the post-business combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants. The terms of such loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. Prior to the completion of our initial business combination, we do not expect to seek loans from parties other than our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor as we do not believe third parties will be willing to loan such funds and provide a waiver against any and all rights to seek access to funds in our trust account. Moreover, we may need to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination, either because the transaction requires more cash than is available from the proceeds held in our trust account or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our public shares upon completion of the business combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such business combination. In addition, we intend to target businesses with enterprise values that are greater than we could acquire with the net proceeds of this offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, and, as a result, if the cash portion of the purchase price exceeds the amount available from the trust account, net of amounts needed to satisfy any redemptions by public shareholders, we may be required to seek additional financing to complete such proposed initial business combination. We may also obtain financing prior to the closing of our initial business combination to fund our working capital needs and transaction costs in connection with our search for and completion of our initial business combination. There is no limitation on our ability to raise funds through the issuance of equity or equity-linked securities or through loans, advances or other indebtedness in connection with our initial business combination, including pursuant to forward purchase agreements or backstop agreements we may enter into following consummation of this offering. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, we would only complete such financing simultaneously with the completion of our initial business combination. If we do not complete our initial business combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the trust account. In addition, following our initial business combination, if cash on hand is insufficient, we may need to obtain additional financing in order to meet our obligations. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Accounting Standards Update ("ASU")2014-15,"Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," the mandatory liquidation raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern until the earlier of the consummation of the Business Combination or the date the Company is required to liquidate, March 25, 2023. These financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recovery of the recorded assets or the classification of the liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements; Commitments and Contractual Obligations; Quarterly Results Commitments and Contractual Obligations; Quarterly Results have any off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S-K and did not have any commitments or contractual obligations. No unaudited quarterly operating data is included in this prospectus as we have not conducted any operations to date. As of June 30, 2022, we did notas defined innot have any commitments or contractual obligations. No unaudited quarterly operating data is included in this prospectus as we have not conducted any operations to date. Commitments and Contractual Obligations As of June 30, 2022, we did not have any long-term debt, capital, or operating lease obligations. Administrative Support Agreement Commencing on the date its securities were first listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial and administrative support services provided to members of the Company's management team. Upon completion of the initial Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. 21 Table of Contents Registration Rights The holders of the (i) founder shares, which were issued in a private placement prior to the closing of the IPO, (ii) Private Placement Warrants, which were issued in a private placement simultaneously with the closing of the IPO and the Class A ordinary shares underlying such Private Placement Warrants and (iii) Private Placement Warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans have registration rights to require the Company to register a sale of any of the Company's securities held by them pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed on the effective date of the IPO. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement had a 45-day option from March 22, 2021 to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,750,000 additional Units at the public offering price less the underwriting commissions to cover over-allotments, if any. On March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option and purchased an additional 1,700,000 Units. As of December 31, 2021, the remaining over-allotment option has expired. The underwriterMarch 22, 2021 to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,750,000 additional Units at the public offering price less the underwriting commissions to cover over-allotments, if any. On March 26, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option and purchased an additional 1,700,000 Units. As of December 31, 2021, the remaining over-allotment option has expired. Upon consummation of the IPO on March 25, 2021 and settlement of the purchased over-allotment on Mach 30, 2021, the underwriter was paid a cash underwriting fee of 2.0% of the gross proceeds, or $5,340,000 in the aggregate. The underwriter is entitled to a deferred underwriting discount of 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the IPO and purchased over-allotment, or $9,345,000 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will be payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes an initial Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of unaudited condensed financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: This management's discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations is based on our financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The preparation of these financial statements requires us to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities in our financial statements. On an ongoing basis, we evaluate our estimates and judgments, including those related to fair value of financial instruments and accrued expenses. We base our estimates on historical experience, known trends and events and various other factors that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. Except as set forth below, there have been no significant changes in our critical accounting policies as discussed in the final prospectus filed by us with the SEC on March 22, 2021. Warrant Liability ("ASC")Topic 815-40, "Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity" and concluded that a provision in our warrant agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the warrants are recorded as derivative liabilities on the Condensed Balance Sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the IPO) and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement", with changes in fair value recognized in the Condensed Statement of Operations in the period of change. We evaluated the public warrants and private placement warrants in accordance with Accounting Standards Codificationand Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity" and concluded that a provision in our warrant agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the warrants are recorded as derivative liabilities on the Condensed Balance Sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the IPO) and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement", with changes in fair value recognized in the Condensed Statement of Operations in the period of change. 22 Table of Contents Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares is classified as shareholders' equity. Our ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that is considered to be outside of our control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, 23,667,932 ordinary shares subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of our balance sheets. The dissolution expense of $100,000 is not included in the redemption value of the shares subject to redemption since it is only taken into account in the event of the Company's liquidation. Net Income Per Ordinary Share the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Net income per ordinary share, basic and diluted for Class A redeemable ordinary shares is calculated by dividing the interest income earned on the Trust Account by the weighted average number of Class A redeemable ordinary shares outstanding since original issuance. Net income per ordinary share, basic and diluted for Class B non-redeemable ordinary shares is calculated by dividing the net income, less income attributable to Class A redeemable ordinary shares, by the weighted average number of Class B non-redeemable ordinary shares outstanding for the periods presented. We applyin calculating earnings per share. Net income per ordinary share, basic and diluted for Class A redeemable ordinary shares is calculated by dividing the interest income earned on the Trust Account by the weighted average number of Class A redeemable ordinary shares outstanding since original issuance. Net income per ordinary share, basic and diluted forshares is calculated by dividing the net income, less income attributable to Class A redeemable ordinary shares, by the weighted average number ofshares outstanding for the periods presented. two-class method in calculating net income per share. Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share for Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares is calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to the Company by the weighted average number of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares outstanding, allocated proportionally to each class of shares. Our statement of income applies themethod in calculating net income per share. Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share for Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares is calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to the Company by the weighted average number of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares outstanding, allocated proportionally to each class of shares. Recent Accounting Standards 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current U.S. GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 27, 2021 (inception). Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASUDebt-Debt with Conversion and Other Optionsand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own EquityAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equitywhich simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current U.S. GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adopted ASUon January 27, 2021 (inception). Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our unaudited condensed financial statements. JOBS Act for non-emerging growth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act") contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is requiredcompanies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. 23 Table of Contents of non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be requiredpublic companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK Regulation S-K, the Company is not required to provide the information required by this Item. As a "smaller reporting company" as defined by Item 10 ofCompany is not required to provide the information required by this Item. ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Rules 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of June 30, 2022. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, due solely to the material weakness we have identified in our internal control over financial reporting described below our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15 (e)and 15d-15 (e) under the Exchange Act) were not effective. Disclosure controls and procedures are controls and other procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in Company reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. As required bythe Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of June 30, 2022. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, due solely to the material weakness we have identified in our internal control over financial reporting described below our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined inthe Exchange Act) were not effective. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented, or detected and corrected on a timely basis. We became aware of the need to change the classification of our warrants when the SEC Statement was issued on April 12, 2021. As a result, our management concluded that there was a material weakness related to the evaluation and review of complex accounting standards for equity transactions in internal control over financial reporting as of June 30, 2022. In light of the material weakness, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting on Form 10-Q that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting as the circumstances that led to the errors in our financial statements described in this Quarterly Report had not yet been identified. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance our system of evaluating and implementing the accounting standards that apply to our financial statements, including through enhanced analyses by our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. We can offer no assurance that our remediation plan will ultimately have the intended effects. There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the period covered by this Quarterly Reporthas materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting as the circumstances that led to the errors in our financial statements described in this Quarterly Report had not yet been identified. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance our system of evaluating and implementing the accounting standards that apply to our financial statements, including through enhanced analyses by our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. We can offer no assurance that our remediation plan will ultimately have the intended effects. 24 Table of Contents PART II-OTHER INFORMATION ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS. None. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS. 