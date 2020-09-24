Rocket Internet SE: Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

- General meeting creates basis for public delisting self-tender offer by passing both proposals with a majority of 81%

- Resolutions on the redemption of up to 69,447,991 treasury shares following their acquisition and renewal of authorization to acquire treasury shares was passed as proposed

- Rocket Internet resolves implementation of a new share buy-back program over the stock exchange based on renewed authorization, which will start today and end on November 15, 2020 at the latest

Berlin, September 24, 2020 - Rocket Internet SE (the 'Company') (ISIN DE000A12UKK6) today virtually held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Berlin. The general meeting resolved on the resolutions on the capital decrease through the redemption of up to 69,447,991 treasury shares following their acquisition as well as the renewal of the authorization of the Management Board to acquire and use up to a total of 10% of further treasury shares, as proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board at the general meeting. Thereby, the shareholders of the Company have created the basis for the implementation of the public delisting self-tender offer.

The resolution regarding the capital decrease through the redemption of up to 69,447,991 treasury shares following their acquisition (agenda item 1) was passed with a majority of 81.09% and the resolution regarding the renewal of the authorization of the Management Board to acquire and use up to a total of 10% of further treasury shares (agenda item 2) was passed with a majority of 81.46% of the votes cast.

Immediately following the general meeting, the Management Board of the Company resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and by way of exercising the authorization granted today, to implement a new share buy-back program over the stock exchange, which will run simultaneously to the delisting self-tender offer. Under this new share buy-back program, up to 11,996,721 Rocket Internet Shares (8.84% of the Company's share capital) are intended to be acquired over the stock exchange for a purchase price per Rocket Internet share of up to EUR 18.57. Shareholders will thus have the opportunity to sell their shares to the Company ahead of the completion of the delisting self-tender offer. The share buyback program is scheduled to commence today and terminate to terminate at the latest on November 15, 2020.

Further information can be found under https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

--- END--

Media Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: [email protected]

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its network. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the SDAX index. For further information please visit http://www.rocket-internet.com.

Disclaimer / Important Note

Rocket Internet does not have control over the selected companies mentioned above. The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Economic ownership figures include, where applicable, economic interest held through entities over which Rocket Internet has no control. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and on the scope of consolidation.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.