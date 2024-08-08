Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2024.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “This year’s second quarter was Rocket Lab’s highest revenue quarter in Company history at $106 million. This 71% year-on-year revenue increase demonstrates the strong and growing demand for our launch services and space systems products, and importantly, our team’s ability to execute against it. Meanwhile, we reached a critical milestone in the development of our new medium lift rocket Neutron, with the successful completion of the first hot fire for the Archimedes engine. Over the same period, we made significant progress in Neutron production and launch infrastructure with the scaling of engine production facilities, installation of the automated fiber placement machine that will produce Neutron’s largest carbon fiber structures, and we furthered development of Launch Complex 3 and the integration and assembly facility on site in Wallops, Virginia. On the small launch front, Electron remains the leading small rocket globally with successful launches in the quarter for government and commercial customers, and demand for it continues to grow with 17 new launches signed so far this year. We also continue to reach development and production milestones across our space systems programs, in which we have more than $720 million in spacecraft under contract. Some significant achievements on this front include the completion of twin Rocket Lab-designed and built satellites for a NASA mission to Mars, as well as completing successful development reviews for the government and commercial constellations we have in work.”

Business Highlights for the Second Quarter 2024, plus updates since June 30, 2024:

Achieved our highest revenue quarter in Company history at $106 million.

Successful Electron launches for NASA, commercial constellation operators Synspective, Kineis, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). Electron remains the most frequently launched small rocket globally and Electron launches have accounted for 64% of all non-SpaceX orbital U.S. launches in 2024 to date.

Successfully launched our 50 th Electron mission, reaching 50 launches faster than any commercially developed rocket in history.

Electron mission, reaching 50 launches faster than any commercially developed rocket in history. Demonstrated pinpoint deployment accuracy by launching customer payload to within eight meters of target orbit (accepted industry tolerance is typically 15 kilometers).

Signed 17 new launch contracts year-to-date, including multi-launch deals with commercial constellation operators, a HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) launch for a government customer, and two highly complex missions for the Department of Defense, including a responsive launch demonstration in which Rocket Lab will build a spacecraft, as well as launch and operate it as an end-to-end space service.

Reached major development milestone with successful completion of first Archimedes engine hot fire. Now moving into full production for remaining flight engines.

Significant progress made in development and flight hardware of Neutron structures, fairing, avionics, and flight software.

Infrastructure development progressing to support first Neutron flight and operational launch cadence, including scaling Archimedes engine production line, arrival of long lead cryogenic systems at launch site, installation of automated fiber placement machine for Neutron production, and entering final construction phase of establishing final assembly facility at Wallops, Virginia.

Completed production of two spacecraft for NASA’s ESCAPADE mission to Mars, scheduled to launch this year.

Signed preliminary terms for $49.4m in state and federal funding, including a portion under the CHIPS Act, to expand production of solar cells in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Progressing development and production of spacecraft for Varda Space Industries, as well as constellations on contract for the Space Development Agency and MDA/Globalstar.

Introduced a new satellite dispenser at the Small Satellite Conference in Utah to provide customers with more flexibility when designing spacecraft.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $100 million and $105 million.

Space Systems revenue between $79 million and $84 million.

Launch Services revenue of approximately $21 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between 25% and 27%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 30% and 32%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $80 million and $82 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $69 million and $71 million.

Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $31 million to $33 million.

Basic Shares Outstanding of 498 million.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q3 2024 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $12 million to $14 million in Q3 2024.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our second quarter, to provide our outlook for the third quarter, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/events-and-presentations/events

+ USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

+ ADJUSTED EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

+ OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP gross profit, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 106,251 $ 62,045 $ 199,018 $ 116,940 Cost of revenues 79,089 47,452 147,682 95,990 Gross profit 27,162 14,593 51,336 20,950 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 39,912 31,035 78,416 54,940 Selling, general and administrative 30,524 28,717 59,273 57,186 Total operating expenses 70,436 59,752 137,689 112,126 Operating loss (43,274 ) (45,159 ) (86,353 ) (91,176 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (824 ) (745 ) (1,722 ) (1,430 ) (Loss) gain on foreign exchange (286 ) (90 ) 25 44 Other income, net 1,893 866 1,304 2,343 Total other income (expense), net 783 31 (393 ) 957 Loss before income taxes (42,491 ) (45,128 ) (86,746 ) (90,219 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 860 (761 ) 855 (1,287 ) Net loss $ (41,631 ) $ (45,889 ) $ (85,891 ) $ (91,506 ) Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 494,190,708 479,735,858 492,092,709 477,977,551

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 (unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,911 $ 162,518 Marketable securities, current 155,844 82,255 Accounts receivable, net 50,476 35,176 Contract assets 18,744 12,951 Inventories 104,539 107,857 Prepaids and other current assets 81,322 66,949 Assets held for sale — 9,016 Total current assets 751,836 476,722 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 155,894 145,409 Intangible assets, net 64,243 68,094 Goodwill 71,020 71,020 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 55,283 59,401 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 14,667 14,987 Marketable securities, non-current 46,411 79,247 Restricted cash 3,640 3,916 Deferred income tax assets, net 1,573 3,501 Other non-current assets 24,031 18,914 Total assets $ 1,188,598 $ 941,211 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 26,468 $ 29,303 Accrued expenses 11,937 5,590 Employee benefits payable 13,918 16,342 Contract liabilities 184,042 139,338 Current installments of long-term borrowings 11,345 17,764 Other current liabilities 18,731 15,036 Total current liabilities 266,441 223,373 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 344,344 — Long-term borrowings, net, excluding current installments 50,061 87,587 Non-current operating lease liabilities 52,888 56,099 Non-current finance lease liabilities 15,112 15,238 Deferred tax liabilities 619 426 Other non-current liabilities 3,953 3,944 Total liabilities 733,418 386,667 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 496,500,849 and 488,923,055 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 1,165,322 1,176,484 Accumulated deficit (709,417 ) (623,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (775 ) 1,537 Total stockholders’ equity 455,180 554,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,188,598 $ 941,211

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (unaudited; in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (85,891 ) $ (91,506 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,421 13,785 Stock-based compensation expense 27,048 29,300 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1,192 ) 27 Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt 1,330 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,454 1,431 Noncash lease expense 2,959 2,026 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (218 ) 1,600 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (1,605 ) (2,116 ) Deferred income taxes 2,000 248 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (15,420 ) 11,433 Contract assets (5,793 ) (7,264 ) Inventories 2,530 (10,611 ) Prepaids and other current assets (4,638 ) (10,839 ) Other non-current assets (5,289 ) (5,634 ) Trade payables (1,930 ) 13,234 Accrued expenses 6,566 (2,845 ) Employee benefits payables (1,064 ) 4,116 Contract liabilities 44,718 26,230 Other current liabilities 4,222 (1,881 ) Non-current lease liabilities (2,860 ) (1,942 ) Other non-current liabilities 1,064 (241 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,588 ) (31,449 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and software (34,521 ) (23,246 ) Proceeds on disposal of assets, net 10,815 — Cash paid for asset acquisition — (16,119 ) Purchases of marketable securities (113,274 ) (132,000 ) Maturities of marketable securities 73,883 154,176 Net cash used in investing activities (63,097 ) (17,189 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and public warrants 1,159 1,808 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 2,665 2,522 Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 9,270 7,801 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (9,479 ) (6,968 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes (43,168 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 355,000 — Repayments on Trinity Loan Agreement (45,822 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (12,205 ) — Finance lease principal payments (477 ) (160 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 256,943 4,003 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (141 ) (482 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 178,117 (45,117 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 166,434 245,871 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 344,551 $ 200,754

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (unaudited; in thousands) The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET LOSS $ (41,631 ) $ (45,889 ) $ (85,891 ) $ (91,506 ) Depreciation 4,796 3,513 9,720 7,226 Amortization 3,312 3,239 6,701 6,559 Stock-based compensation expense 13,955 15,264 27,048 29,300 Transaction costs 12 4 384 169 Interest expense, net 824 745 1,722 1,430 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 53 1,300 (218 ) 1,600 Performance reserve escrow — 1,788 — 3,626 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (860 ) 761 (855 ) 1,287 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 286 90 (25 ) (44 ) Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (764 ) (989 ) (1,606 ) (2,154 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1,195 ) 22 (1,192 ) 27 Employee retention credit — — — (3,841 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,330 — ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (21,212 ) $ (20,152 ) $ (42,882 ) $ (46,321 )

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Gross profit $ 27,162 $ 14,593 $ 51,336 $ 20,950 Stock-based compensation 3,673 3,330 7,176 7,143 Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease 1,741 1,709 3,484 3,419 Performance reserve escrow — 76 — 133 Employee retention credit — — — (2,130 ) Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 32,576 $ 19,708 $ 61,996 $ 29,515 Non-GAAP Gross margin 30.7 % 31.8 % 31.2 % 25.2 % GAAP Research and development, net $ 39,912 $ 31,035 $ 78,416 $ 54,940 Stock-based compensation (5,049 ) (6,652 ) (9,034 ) (11,674 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (155 ) (9 ) (384 ) (18 ) Employee retention credit — — — 631 Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 34,708 $ 24,374 $ 68,998 $ 43,879 GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 30,524 $ 28,717 $ 59,273 $ 57,186 Stock-based compensation (5,233 ) (5,282 ) (10,838 ) (10,483 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,382 ) (1,395 ) (2,314 ) (2,829 ) Transaction costs (12 ) (4 ) (384 ) (169 ) Performance reserve escrow — (1,712 ) — (3,493 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (53 ) (1,300 ) 218 (1,600 ) Employee retention credit — — — 1,080 Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 23,844 $ 19,024 $ 45,955 $ 39,692 GAAP Operating expenses $ 70,436 $ 59,752 $ 137,689 $ 112,126 Stock-based compensation (10,282 ) (11,934 ) (19,872 ) (22,157 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,537 ) (1,404 ) (2,698 ) (2,847 ) Transaction costs (12 ) (4 ) (384 ) (169 ) Performance reserve escrow — (1,712 ) — (3,493 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (53 ) (1,300 ) 218 (1,600 ) Employee retention credit — — — 1,711 Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 58,552 $ 43,398 $ 114,953 $ 83,571 GAAP Operating loss $ (43,274 ) $ (45,159 ) $ (86,353 ) $ (91,176 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 17,298 21,469 33,396 37,120 Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (25,976 ) $ (23,690 ) $ (52,957 ) $ (54,056 ) GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 783 $ 31 $ (393 ) $ 957 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 286 90 (25 ) (44 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1,195 ) 22 (1,192 ) 27 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,330 — Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ (126 ) $ 143 $ (280 ) $ 940

