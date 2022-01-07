Rocket Lab Announces “Redemption Fair Market Value” in Connection With Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the “Redemption Fair Market Value” in connection with its previously announced redemption of its outstanding Warrants (as defined below). The Redemption Fair Market Value will be used to determine the number of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that will be issued on a “cashless” exercise of a Warrant subject to the terms of the Warrant Agreement (as defined below).

On December 22, 2021, the Company announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of September 24, 2020, by and among Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (f/k/a Vector Acquisition Corporation) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), as original warrant agent, as amended by and assigned to and assumed by the Company, pursuant to that certain Amendment to Warrant Agreement, dated August 25, 2021, by and among Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (f/k/a Vector Acquisition Corporation), Continental, and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), as successor warrant agent (as so amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 21, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. In connection with the redemption, AST previously delivered a redemption notice (the “Redemption Notice”) on the Company’s behalf, and the Company committed to inform holders of Warrants of the calculation of the Redemption Fair Market Value (as defined in the Warrant Agreement).

As warrant agent, AST has delivered a notice to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants on behalf of the Company informing holders:

that the Redemption Fair Market Value is $11.57; and

as a result, holders who exercise their Warrants on a “cashless basis” will be entitled to receive 0.2843 shares of Common Stock per Warrant.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 21, 2022 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

For additional information, including information on how holders may exercise their Warrants, see the Redemption Notice. A copy of the Redemption Notice and Redemption Fair Market Value Notice may be found on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rocketlabusa.com. Questions regarding the exercise of warrants may be directed to the Company’s warrant agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, by telephone at (800) 937-5449 or by email at ReorgWarrants@astfinancial.com.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

A combined prospectus dated as of October 7, 2021, as supplemented from time to time, covering the Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants is included as part of a registration statement (Registration No. 333-257440) initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2021 and originally declared effective by the SEC on July 21, 2021 and amended by a post-effective amendment pursuant to Rule 429 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that became automatically effective with the Company’s registration statement (Registration No. 333-259797) declared effective by the SEC on October 7, 2021. The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rocketlabusa.com.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, Warrants, any shares of Rocket Lab Common Stock, or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Warrants or any such shares or other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

