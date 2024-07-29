Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has completed integration and testing of two spacecraft destined for Mars orbit.

Rocket Lab completes integration and testing of twin spacecraft for the University of California Berkeley’s Space Science Laboratory and NASA's ESCAPADE mission at Rocket Lab's Spacecraft Production Complex and headquarters in Long Beach, California. (Photo: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab built the twin spacecraft for the University of California Berkeley’s Space Science Laboratory and NASA to enable the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission, scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral this year. This heliophysics mission will measure plasma and magnetic fields around the Red Planet, helping scientists learn more about the processes that strip away atoms from Mars’ magnetosphere and upper atmosphere, driving Martian climate evolution.

Named Blue and Gold, the spacecraft were designed, built, integrated, and tested at Rocket Lab’s Spacecraft Production Complex and headquarters in Long Beach, California. Based on Rocket Lab’s Explorer spacecraft, a configurable, high delta-V interplanetary platform, the duo features Rocket Lab-built components and subsystems, including solar panels, star trackers, propellant tanks, reaction wheels, reaction control systems, radios, and more.

“Building one Mars spacecraft is an achievement, but building two and doing it on an accelerated timeline is testament to our team’s deep experience and our vertical integration strategy,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck. “We are immensely proud to once again partner with NASA and support the UCB team to deliver new and important science from Mars.”

“Rocket Lab has been an invaluable partner to UC Berkeley over the last four years of ESCAPADE’s development,” said ESCAPADE Principal Investigator and Associate Director for Planetary Science at the UC Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory, Rob Lillis. “Their energetic, talented engineers and managers have consistently gone above and beyond in responding rapidly and constructively to both our requests and the inevitable challenges inherent in developing new scientific spacecraft. We are proud to be flying with Rocket Lab to Mars."

Mars missions can take a decade or more from proposal to launch, but Rocket Lab was able to produce Blue and Gold in just three and half years due to mature, proven spacecraft development experience, as well as a vertically integrated supply chain that enables streamlined production.

Blue and Gold are scheduled to ship to Cape Canaveral in August where they will be integrated onto Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

+ About the ESCAPADE Mission

NASA’s ESCAPADE is a NASA heliophysics mission will study Mars’ magnetosphere – the magnetized area of space around the planet – using two identical small spacecraft, which will provide simultaneous two-point observations. The spacecraft will help provide researchers a better understanding of how the magnetosphere interacts with the solar wind, and how energy and plasma enter and leave the magnetosphere. ESCAPADE is part of the NASA Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration program. The mission is managed by the University of California Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory, with key partners Rocket Lab, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Advanced Space LLC and Blue Origin.

