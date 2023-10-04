By Stephen Nakrosis

Rocket Lab USA on Wednesday opened its new Engine Development Center in a facility that formerly housed Virgin Orbit's headquarters.

In May, Rocket Lab took over the lease for the 144,000-plus square foot facility in Long Beach, Calif., acquiring production assets, machinery and equipment for $16.1 million, the company said. The advanced manufacturing complex will support production of Rocket Lab's 3D printed Rutherford engine, along with development and production for the new Archimedes engine that will power Rocket Lab's medium-lift rocket, Neutron.

Completed Archimedes engines will undergo testing at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi before their integration onto the Neutron launch vehicle. Rutherford engines undergo testing in New Zealand before integration onto Electron rockets.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-23 1759ET