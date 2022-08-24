Rocket Lab Releases ESG Impact Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, today released its Impact report, highlighting Rocket Lab’s commitment to make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space, and the company’s efforts and successes in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: “We’ve achieved some incredible things in our first year as a public company. Through our Impact report we detail the successes we’ve had in our ESG initiatives and programs, the progress we’ve made, and the shape of our ambition in those areas for the future. I am proud of the way our incredible team and customers have used access to space to improve life on Earth, and our efforts in sustainability, community and education outreach, and corporate responsibility which serve that same mission.”

Highlights from the 2021 Impact report include:

Diversity and Inclusion: Our approach to how we grow our team and how we grow our business is fuelled by the knowledge that innovation is unlocked by diverse ideas and talent. Rocket Lab’s Impact report outlines our strategies and initiatives on increasing our diversity, with a focus on supporting an inclusive culture and supportive workplace.

Empowering Our People: Rocket Lab's successes have come from highly-capable people coming together to do things differently and because of this, our talent strategy focuses on growing leaders from within. Rocket Lab's Impact report highlights our work to develop our people and provide them the opportunities to shine through our programs, management development, and policies and training.

Governance: Rocket Lab's reputation as a leading space company with integrity is among our most important assets, and we take our responsibilities to our team, customers, and shareholders seriously. The Rocket Lab Impact report details the policies and procedures our global team is bound by which uphold our high standards of ethical compliance, ensure the safety of our information and our people, and fair governance from our Board of Directors.

Caring For Our Environment: Our mission at Rocket Lab is to build rockets and spacecraft that unlock the potential of space. We are committed to acting as a force for good in the world, and with that comes our responsibility to understanding and mitigating our impact on the environment both here on Earth and in space, which our Rocket Lab Impact report lays out in detail.

Doing Good In The Community: The Rocket Lab Impact report highlights our dedication to supporting and financially backing projects and community groups both within Rocket Lab and our communities that have a focus to do good — whether that's improving infrastructure in rural township, supporting causes that facilitate quality healthcare and bring people closer together, stimulating regional economies through job creation and hiring locally, and assisting community groups through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educating The Next Generation: We know that our understanding of how we live on and impact Earth, and what we can do to best protect it, will be driven by the curiosity and dedication of our next generation of scientists, innovators, and researchers. The ways we've committed to igniting and supporting a passion for of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) in students, and backing our next generation to carry humanity forward, is detailed in our Impact report.

View the full 2021 Rocket Lab Impact report: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/esg/

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 149 satellites to space for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

+ FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

