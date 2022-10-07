Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rocket Lab USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKLB   US7731221062

ROCKET LAB USA, INC.

(RKLB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-10-07 pm EDT
4.365 USD   -5.52%
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches 31st Electron Rocket, Breaks Annual Launch Record
BU
Rocket Lab USA to Launch 31st Electron Rocket on Oct. 7
MT
Rocket Lab to Launch 31st Mission, Deploying Environmental Monitoring Satellite for General Atomics
BU
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches 31st Electron Rocket, Breaks Annual Launch Record

10/07/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today broke its annual launch record with the launch of “It Argos Up From Here,” a dedicated launch for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS). The mission was Rocket Lab’s 31st Electron launch overall and the eighth for the year to date, besting the company’s previous record of seven launches in 2020. Rocket Lab has now successfully launched a mission every month since April 2022, delivering frequent and reliable access to orbit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005525/en/

Rocket Lab's 31st Electron mission called "It Argos Up From Here" at lift off. (Photo: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab's 31st Electron mission called "It Argos Up From Here" at lift off. (Photo: Rocket Lab)

“It Argos Up From Here” lifted off at 17:09 UTC, October 7, 2022 from Rocket Lab’s private orbital launch site, Launch Complex 1, on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The mission successfully deployed the GA-EMS-designed and manufactured GAzelle satellite carrying the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection (A-DCS) payload. The A-DCS mission is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Cooperative Data and Rescue Services Program, which arranged the launch through the Hosted Payload Solutions contract vehicle administered by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command. Now in orbit, Argos-4 has joined a network of other Argos instruments to collect a variety of data from both stationary and mobile transmitters around the world. This vital information helps provide a better understanding of Earth’s physical and biological environment, including its weather and climate, biodiversity and ecosystems, as well as assist with maritime security, offshore pollution, and humanitarian assistance.

“Congratulations to the teams at General Atomics, NOAA, and France’s National Center for Space Studies on a successful mission,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. “Beating our own annual launch record with such an important spacecraft delivering critical insights about our planet is a real privilege.”

Rocket Lab remains on track to continue its monthly launch cadence for the rest of the year, with missions scheduled from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, as well as the inaugural mission from Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

+ Images & Video Content

F31 | It Argos Up From Here

https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjA8VaD

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle for large spacecraft and constellations. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 151 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.


© Business Wire 2022
