Rocket Lab USA : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

EXPLANATORY NOTE
As reported in a Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled by Rocket Lab USA, Inc., (the "Company") on January 19, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of SolAero Holdings, Inc. on January 18, 2022. The acquisition of SolAero Holdings, Inc. is an acquired business pursuant to Regulation S-XSection 210.11-01(d).However, the Company reevaluated "significance" of the acquired business using the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, as included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022. As a result of such reevaluation, the Company has determined that audited financial statements and unaudited combined pro forma financial statements are not required under Regulation S-X.This Form 8-K/Ais being filed solely to amend the disclosure set forth Item 9.01 of the Form 8-Kfiled on January 19, 2022 to state that no historical financial statements of SolAero Holdings, Inc. or related combined pro forma financial information are required to be filed.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired
The Company has determined that no financial statements are required under Regulation S-Xwith respect to the acquisition of SolAero Holdings, Inc.
(b) Pro Forma Financial Information
The Company has determined that no pro forma financial information is required under Regulation S-Xwith respect to the acquisition of SolAero Holdings, Inc.
