By Denny Jacob

Rocket Lab USA was selected and is under contract with the U.S. Space Development Agency to design and build satellites.

The space launch services and satellite technology provider said it would design and build 18 Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta Data Transport Satellites. It added that it would act as prime contractor for the $515 million firm-fixed price agreement, with the contract consisting of a $489 million base and $26 million in incentives and options.

The satellites are scheduled for launch in 2027.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-24 1643ET