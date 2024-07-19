Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced that Rocket Lab?s next Electron launch will move to a later date at the request of mission partner Capella Space so that they can complete additional testing for their mission. With rockets at the ready, it will be moving to next mission in the manifest with Synspective, now flying next on Electron within the next few weeks. This is Electron?s tailored launch service at its best, demonstrating the value and market demand for dedicated small launch.

Flying dedicated means customers have flexibility over their launch schedule so that their satellites aren?t left behind if they miss a launch deadline, like on traditional rideshare missions.