  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rocket Lab USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKLB   US7731221062

ROCKET LAB USA, INC.

(RKLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rocket Lab USA Shares Rise 8% on New NASA Contract

10/07/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
By Chris Wack

Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares were up 8% to $15.11 after the company said it has been selected to launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3, on the company's Electron launch vehicle.

The company said ACS3 will launch as part of a rideshare mission, scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in mid-2022.

NASA said the ability of the Electron launch vehicle's Kick Stage to deploy individual satellites to unique orbits, even when flying as part of a rideshare, was a key factor in Rocket Lab being selected as the launch provider. ACS3 requires a higher altitude than the other rideshare payloads launching on the same mission, so after deploying the first payloads, the Kick Stage will perform another burn to raise the orbit and deploy ACS3.

Data obtained from the ACS3 demonstration will guide the design of future larger-scale composite solar sail systems that could be used for space weather early warning satellites, near-Earth asteroid reconnaissance missions, or communications relays for crewed exploration missions.

Volume for the stock was 6 million shares at 12:10 p.m. ET, compared to its 65-day average volume of 3.2 million shares. The stock hit its 52-week low of $9.50 on Aug. 27, and its 52-week high of $21.34 on Sept. 9.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1232ET

