Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an end-to-end space company. The Company designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets, spacecraft and spacecraft components to support the space economy. The Company delivers reliable launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it easier to access space. It operates through two segments: Launch Services and Space Systems. Its Launch Services segment provides launch services to customers on a dedicated mission or ride share basis. Its Space Systems segment is comprised of space engineering, program management, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing and mission operations. Its spacecraft component solutions are used to build spacecrafts, which include reaction wheels, star trackers, magnetic torque rods, solar panels, radios, separation systems, command and control spacecraft software, separation systems, and power solutions.