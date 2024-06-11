By Colin Kellaher

The U.S. government is granting Rocket Lab USA up to $23.9 million to boost production of compound semiconductors for spacecraft and satellites.

Rocket Lab on Tuesday said it signed a non-binding, preliminary memorandum of terms with the Commerce Department to receive the funding under the Chips Act, a nearly $53 billion government effort passed in 2022 to jump-start domestic semiconductor production.

Rocket Lab said it plans to expand and modernize its facility in Albuquerque, N.M., creating more than 100 direct manufacturing jobs.

The Long Beach, Calif., company said it expects the project to increase its compound semiconductor production by 50% within the next three years, helping it meet growing national security and consumer demand for space-grade solar cells.

Rocket Lab said the State of New Mexico has committed to providing financial assistance and incentives with a total value of $25.5 million in support of the effort.

