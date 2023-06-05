Advanced search
    RKLB   US7731221062

ROCKET LAB USA, INC.

(RKLB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
4.900 USD    0.00%
05:34pRocket Lab to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
06/01Insider Sell: Rocket Lab USA
MT
06/01Insider Sell: Rocket Lab USA
MT
Rocket Lab to Present at Upcoming Conferences

06/05/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, will take part in the following conferences in June 2023.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Boston, MA: June 6th, 2023
Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
Chicago, IL: June 15th, 2023
Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies Virtual Space Summit
Virtual: June 27th, 2023
Attended by Colin Canfield, Investor Relations Manager

A replay of presentations will be available at: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 163 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch site in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 301 M - -
Net income 2023 -172 M - -
Net cash 2023 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 345 M 2 345 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 77,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Average target price 8,94 $
Spread / Average Target 82,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Beck Founder
Adam C. Spice Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brad Warezak Chief Information Officer
Alexander R. Slusky Independent Director
Michael D. Griffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKET LAB USA, INC.29.97%2 345
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.80%140 095
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.58%115 101
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.65%67 400
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.73%57 259
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.09%35 802
