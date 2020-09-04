Log in
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals : Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

09/04/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
    • Gaurav Shah, M.D., President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
    • Jonathan D. Schwartz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, is scheduled to participate on a panel for Benign Hematology on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • Morgan Stanley’s 18th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
    • Gaurav Shah, M.D., President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentations will be archived on the Rocket website following the conferences.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2020
