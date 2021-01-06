Log in
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals : Announces Participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2021 | 07:06am EST
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Rocket website following the conference.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
