    RCKT   US77313F1066

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RCKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.230 USD   +11.74%
07:06aRocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/06ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

05/11/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a leading late-stage, clinical biotechnology company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders with high unmet need, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:45 a.m. ET, in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.rocketpharma.com/. The webcast replay will be available on the Rocket website following the conference.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon Disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concerning Rocket’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Rocket’s expectations regarding its guidance for 2022 in light of COVID-19, the safety and effectiveness of product candidates that Rocket is developing to treat Fanconi Anemia (FA), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), and Danon Disease, the expected timing and data readouts of Rocket’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, Rocket’s plans for the advancement of its Danon Disease program following the lifting of the FDA’s clinical hold and the safety, effectiveness and timing of related pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will give," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "suggest" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Rocket believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Rocket cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, Rocket’s ability to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations and take steps to ensure the safety of patients, families and employees, the interest from patients and families for participation in each of Rocket’s ongoing trials, our expectations regarding the delays and impact of COVID-19 on clinical sites, patient enrollment, trial timelines and data readouts, our expectations regarding our drug supply for our ongoing and anticipated trials, actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Rocket’s dependence on third parties for development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of product candidates, the outcome of litigation, and unexpected expenditures, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Rocket’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Rocket undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:06aRocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/06ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/05ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Rocket Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Rece..
BU
05/05Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/27Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Healthc..
BU
04/04Rocket Pharmaceuticals Appoints Fady Malik to Board of Directors
CI
03/29Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03/14Rocket Pharmaceuticals Appoints Fady Malik, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors
BU
03/11ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,11 M - -
Net income 2022 -186 M - -
Net cash 2022 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 608 M 608 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3 321x
EV / Sales 2023 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Average target price 58,50 $
Spread / Average Target 534%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gaurav Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kinnari Patel President & Chief Operating Officer
John C. Militello Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Roderick T. Wong Chairman
Jonathan David Schwartz Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-57.72%608
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.92%77 491
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.60%66 274
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.36%61 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.79%41 892
BIONTECH SE-43.98%35 099