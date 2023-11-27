November 27, 2023 at 07:36 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

Rocket Sharing Company is up 11 percent to lead the list of listed SMEs on the Italian Stock Exchange.

----------

Websolute rises 11 percent and records one of the best performances in this early part of Monday's session, with shares rising to EUR1.16 each.

----------

Ambromobiliare does well, up 9.7 percent, with shares approaching EUR1.70 each.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Bad GO internet, in the red by 17%.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

