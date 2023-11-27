(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
WINNERS
Rocket Sharing Company is up 11 percent to lead the list of listed SMEs on the Italian Stock Exchange.
Websolute rises 11 percent and records one of the best performances in this early part of Monday's session, with shares rising to EUR1.16 each.
Ambromobiliare does well, up 9.7 percent, with shares approaching EUR1.70 each.
LOSERS
Bad GO internet, in the red by 17%.
