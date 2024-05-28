(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Co Spa reported that it closed 2023 with sales revenues of EUR3.5 million from EUR3.1 million in 2022.

Loss for the period amounted to EUR1.2 million, stable from the previous year.

Ebitda as of Dec. 31 was negative EUR700,000 from negative EUR900,000 in 2022, while Ebit was negative EUR1.4 million from negative EUR1.5 million.

Net financial debt is EUR900,000 down from a cash positive EUR700,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Luigi Maisto, president and CEO of Rocket, commented, "We are pleased with the work and results of 2023. We managed, as planned, in March 2023 to launch our platform and the Rocket sharing Club gathering great interest and results above expectations right from the start, and in a short time we were able to generate around EUR600,000 in revenues, laying the foundations for a project that shows great interest in the business world and is highly scalable."

"Our subsidiary Stantup has developed higher than expected revenues and is projected in 2024-2026, also thanks to the order with Fastweb, to very important results. We decided to divest the energy sales business, which was not generating profitability and as, moreover, foreseen in the development plans since the IPO, managing, despite this, to absorb the loss of EUR1.7 million in revenues."

"We are ready after 2 years of investment, in line with the nature of a start-up, to reap for the next three years the benefits of a business setup that can give us great satisfaction. Our business model will be based on a recurring value of revenues on both the parent company and the subsidiary, and we are confident that we can focus now on the development of the B2B community and give great satisfaction to our shareholders in the coming years."

