(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Co Spa announced Wednesday the addition of Monica Magnoni as chief marketing & events officer.

With deep expertise in marketing and strategic communications and advertising, Magnoni has joined the team at Rocket since July and will report directly to president and CEO Luigi Maisto.

The company notes that appointment is part of its plan to grow and expand the Rocket Sharing Club, which, a year and a half after its inception, already boasts a community of more than 130 companies. The newly appointed CMO's contribution will be aimed at redefining the new marketing and events direction, strengthening the Club's positioning through strategic partnerships, and implementing new development strategies.

Rocket Sharing Company trades in the red by 2.4 percent at EUR0.38 per share.

