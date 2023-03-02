Rocket Capital rises in the share capital of Rocket Sharing Company

(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Company Spa announced Thursday that Rocket Capital Srl has bought 30,000 shares in the company.

In a first transaction, 22,000 shares were taken over at an average price of EUR0.6398 for a total of EUR14,075.6.

Another 8,000 were purchased at an average price of EUR0.583 for a total of EUR4,664.

Rocket Sharing Company is down 1.4 percent to EUR0.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

