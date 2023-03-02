Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKT   IT0005481830

ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.

(RKT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:27:23 2023-03-02 am EST
0.6950 EUR   -2.11%
Rocket Capital rises in the share capital of Rocket Sharing Company

03/02/2023 | 10:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Company Spa announced Thursday that Rocket Capital Srl has bought 30,000 shares in the company.

In a first transaction, 22,000 shares were taken over at an average price of EUR0.6398 for a total of EUR14,075.6.

Another 8,000 were purchased at an average price of EUR0.583 for a total of EUR4,664.

Rocket Sharing Company is down 1.4 percent to EUR0.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Chart ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Paolo Pescetto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.36.54%9
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.11%232 746
PINDUODUO INC.11.64%115 110
MEITUAN INC.-18.26%112 668
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.42.83%60 748
SHOPIFY INC.15.53%56 816