Rocket Sharing Co worsens loss in 2022; revenue grows

(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Co Spa announced Monday that it has approved results for the year ended Dec. 31 with a loss of EUR1.0 million from a loss of EUR239,349 in the same period last year.

Sales revenue amounted to EUR3.0 million from EUR1.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR908,219 from negative EUR131,042 in 2021.

Ebit is negative EUR1.3 million from a negative EUR388,344 in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial position is cash positive by EUR700,000.

Luigi Maisto, president and CEO of Rocket commented, "We are satisfied with the results achieved in 2022 with consolidated revenues exceeding EUR3 million and exceeding EUR4.1 million considering the contribution of Stantup Service acquired at the end of 2022. In 2022 we also record the contribution of the first revenues from the proprietary platform "Rocket Sharing Club," on which we lay the foundations of the growth project."

"We have invested and will continue to invest to support this dimensional growth in the future. Despite a complicated 2022 on the international front, but with implications for our country as well, due to Covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation and monetary tightening, we are confident about the continuation of the financial year and the coming years, and we are determined to nurture growth strategies both by internal and external lines through M&A, as already demonstrated with the acquisition of 51 percent of StantUp Service completed less than a year after the IPO."

Rocket Sharing Co on Monday closed in the green by 6.4 percent at EUR0.68 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.