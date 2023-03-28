Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKT   IT0005481830

ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.

(RKT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
0.6800 EUR   +6.42%
01:24aRocket Sharing Co worsens loss in 2022; revenue grows
AN
03/02Rocket Capital rises in the share capital of Rocket Sharing Company
AN
02/24RSC, Integrae SIM takes over from Banca Profilo as Euronext advisor
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rocket Sharing Co worsens loss in 2022; revenue grows

03/28/2023 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Co Spa announced Monday that it has approved results for the year ended Dec. 31 with a loss of EUR1.0 million from a loss of EUR239,349 in the same period last year.

Sales revenue amounted to EUR3.0 million from EUR1.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR908,219 from negative EUR131,042 in 2021.

Ebit is negative EUR1.3 million from a negative EUR388,344 in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial position is cash positive by EUR700,000.

Luigi Maisto, president and CEO of Rocket commented, "We are satisfied with the results achieved in 2022 with consolidated revenues exceeding EUR3 million and exceeding EUR4.1 million considering the contribution of Stantup Service acquired at the end of 2022. In 2022 we also record the contribution of the first revenues from the proprietary platform "Rocket Sharing Club," on which we lay the foundations of the growth project."

"We have invested and will continue to invest to support this dimensional growth in the future. Despite a complicated 2022 on the international front, but with implications for our country as well, due to Covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation and monetary tightening, we are confident about the continuation of the financial year and the coming years, and we are determined to nurture growth strategies both by internal and external lines through M&A, as already demonstrated with the acquisition of 51 percent of StantUp Service completed less than a year after the IPO."

Rocket Sharing Co on Monday closed in the green by 6.4 percent at EUR0.68 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
01:24aRocket Sharing Co worsens loss in 2022; revenue grows
AN
03/02Rocket Capital rises in the share capital of Rocket Sharing Company
AN
02/24RSC, Integrae SIM takes over from Banca Profilo as Euronext advisor
AN
02/24Future on; Japan inflation highest since 1981
AN
02/23Mib up, but Eni goes to bottom after business plan
AN
02/22ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Rocket Sharing at the top; ..
AN
01/31ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Rocket Sharing Co flies aft..
AN
01/30Rocket Sharing, stock soars after 2022 revenue growth announcement
AN
01/30ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Rocket Sharing on; Ki Group..
AN
01/30Handbags in the red; oil department gets off to a bad start
AN
More news
Chart ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Paolo Pescetto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.30.77%8
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.35%224 854
MEITUAN INC.-19.75%110 614
PINDUODUO INC.-9.31%93 514
SHOPIFY INC.29.59%63 731
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.40.30%59 670
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer