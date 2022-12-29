Rocket Sharing finalizes acquisition of STANTUP

(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Company Spa announced on Thursday that the acquisition of 51 percent of STANTUP's share capital was finalized between Rocket Sharing Company, as buyer, and Joule Partecipazioni S.r.l. and CSSC S.r.l. as sellers in proportion to their respective ownership stakes of 25.5 percent each.

The total purchase price determined by the parties is EUR1.5 million.

