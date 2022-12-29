Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKT   IT0005481830

ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.

(RKT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
0.4600 EUR    0.00%
01:48pRocket Sharing finalizes acquisition of STANTUP
AN
12/28Rocket sharing company, assembly approves reversing take-over operation
AN
12/13Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Stantup Service S.R.L. from CSSC Carnival Italy Cruise Investment S.r.L and Joule Partecipazioni S.R.L. for €1.5 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rocket Sharing finalizes acquisition of STANTUP

12/29/2022 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rocket Sharing Company Spa announced on Thursday that the acquisition of 51 percent of STANTUP's share capital was finalized between Rocket Sharing Company, as buyer, and Joule Partecipazioni S.r.l. and CSSC S.r.l. as sellers in proportion to their respective ownership stakes of 25.5 percent each.

The total purchase price determined by the parties is EUR1.5 million.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
01:48pRocket Sharing finalizes acquisition of STANTUP
AN
12/28Rocket sharing company, assembly approves reversing take-over operation
AN
12/13Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Stantup Ser..
CI
02/24Rocket Sharing Company S.P.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €3.6 million.
CI
More news
Chart ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Paolo Pescetto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKET SHARING COMPANY S.P.A.0.00%6
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-26.59%230 865
MEITUAN INC.-18.28%146 271
PINDUODUO INC.46.14%102 946
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.74%42 226
SHOPIFY INC.-75.76%41 521