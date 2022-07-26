Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKFL   US77313J1088

ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC.

(RKFL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:18 2022-07-26 pm EDT
0.2598 USD   -6.30%
01:19pRocketFuel Announces New B2B Cross-Border Settlements Solution
GL
07/15RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on July 27, 2022
AQ
07/15RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RocketFuel Announces New B2B Cross-Border Settlements Solution

07/26/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Francisco, California, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it had successfully launched its new B2B cross-border settlements solution, which facilitates settlement between B2B entities using stablecoins like USDT and USDC. The solution utilizes a combination of digital and fiat currencies to enable fast, reliable, compliant cross border settlements. Settlement is automated and done in minutes.

In June 2022, RocketFuel experienced a significant increase in its B2B cross border volume from its initial customers, and the Company believes that the numbers will grow with an even higher pace the coming months.

Peter Jensen, RocketFuel CEO, stated: “An important factor that is pushing crypto payments into mainstream is settlement layers using stablecoins, in particular USDT and USDC. This is not yet so visible for the retail customer but has a very important effect on the general integration of crypto-rails for financial institutions, creating stable, programmable and efficient settlement layers. Due to our newly received crypto-exchange (VASP) license in Europe, RocketFuel is now able to offer PSPs and eCommerce merchants stablecoin settlements in a completely regulated environment.”

RocketFuel’s virtual currency platform comes with a variety of digital payment options for both cryptocurrency and fiat currencies in the virtual and physical world. These options are a great fit for metaverse and NFT platforms to include payments via in-game tokens, cryptocurrencies, CBDC, stable coins and fiat currencies to Web3 merchants across the world.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 120+ cryptocurrencies. Its new B2B cross-border settlement solutions enables businesses to send cross-border payments in an number of fiat currencies safely and efficiently. With offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Copenhagen, RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and daily settlements in USD. RocketFuel's solution focuses on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT

Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
01:19pRocketFuel Announces New B2B Cross-Border Settlements Solution
GL
07/15RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on July 27, 2022
AQ
07/15RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
07/15ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation ..
AQ
07/13RocketFuel Blockchain receives license to operate as a crypto exchange
AQ
06/13ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN : Receives 3.6 Million of its Shares Back in Settlement of Lawsuit -..
PU
06/13ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/13RocketFuel Receives 3.6 Million of its Shares Back in Settlement of Lawsuit
AQ
03/16RocketFuel Announces First Customers on ACI Worldwide's Secure eCommerce Gateway
AQ
02/22ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,03  - -
Net income 2022 -4,66 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,86 M 7,86 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 228 092 381x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Jensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett J. Yankowitz Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Gert Funk Chairman
Rohan Hall Chief Technology Officer
Kurt Kumar Vice President-Marketing & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC.15.53%8
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-73.42%14 891
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-64.79%1 230
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-70.22%900
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-83.29%595
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-71.72%300