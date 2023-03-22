Rockfire Resources advances exploration at Plateau with Sunshine deal

(Alliance News) - Rockfire Resources PLC on Wednesday said that it has signed all joint venture documentation with Sunshine Gold Ltd.

Rockfire Resources is a Greece and Australia-focused gold, base metal and critical mineral exploration company.

Sunshine Gold is farming into the Lighthouse tenement in Australia, and has the option to earn a maximum 75% interest in the tenement by expenditure of AUD2.2 million over a three year period. The signed documentation includes detailed farm-in, joint venture and royalty agreements.

"With the finalisation of official documentation, and with the price of gold steadily increasing, it is timely to have active and exciting exploration for gold occurring at Plateau. The Sunshine team continues to see new opportunities for exploration targets at Plateau and other prospects within the Lighthouse tenement. We look forward to hearing more results of their work and we will continue to inform the market as their exploration activities progress," said Chief Executive Officer David Price.

Rockfire Resources shares were trading 0.7% higher at 0.21 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

