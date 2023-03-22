Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rockfire Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PML   GB00B42TN250

ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC

(PML)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:54:26 2023-03-22 am EDT
0.2140 GBX   +0.71%
06:50aRockfire Resources advances exploration at Plateau with Sunshine deal
AN
03/21Sunshine Gold Completes Lighthouse Farm-In Deal with Rockfire Resources; Shares Fall 7%
MT
03/14Silverwood instructs solicitors to liaise with Lush
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockfire Resources advances exploration at Plateau with Sunshine deal

03/22/2023 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rockfire Resources PLC on Wednesday said that it has signed all joint venture documentation with Sunshine Gold Ltd.

Rockfire Resources is a Greece and Australia-focused gold, base metal and critical mineral exploration company.

Sunshine Gold is farming into the Lighthouse tenement in Australia, and has the option to earn a maximum 75% interest in the tenement by expenditure of AUD2.2 million over a three year period. The signed documentation includes detailed farm-in, joint venture and royalty agreements.

"With the finalisation of official documentation, and with the price of gold steadily increasing, it is timely to have active and exciting exploration for gold occurring at Plateau. The Sunshine team continues to see new opportunities for exploration targets at Plateau and other prospects within the Lighthouse tenement. We look forward to hearing more results of their work and we will continue to inform the market as their exploration activities progress," said Chief Executive Officer David Price.

Rockfire Resources shares were trading 0.7% higher at 0.21 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
06:50aRockfire Resources advances exploration at Plateau with Sunshine deal
AN
03/21Sunshine Gold Completes Lighthouse Farm-In Deal with Rockfire Resources; Shares Fall 7%
MT
03/14Silverwood instructs solicitors to liaise with Lush
AN
02/13Rockfire Resources completes two geotechnical holes at Molaoi deposit
AN
02/13Rockfire Resources plc Informs Recent Exploration Activity At the Molaoi Zinc Deposit i..
CI
01/23Rockfire Resources Molaoi assays show high grade zinc intersections
AN
01/23Rockfire Resources plc Announces Results from Geotechnical Drilling Programme At the Mo..
CI
01/20Rockfire Resources enters JV for exploration at Plateau deposit
AN
01/20AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Mirriad Advertising puts up for sale sign
AN
01/20Rockfire Resources, Sunshine Gold Form JV To Discover Higher-grade Gold In Australia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,72 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2022 0,53 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,06 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Rockfire Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,21 GBX
Average target price 2,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 079%
Managers and Directors
David William Price Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Larry Behan Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Russell Hart Chairman
Ian Staunton Non-Executive Director
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC28.79%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.60%146 726
RIO TINTO PLC-7.90%109 794
GLENCORE PLC-18.80%68 650
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.25%41 009
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.62%38 479
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer