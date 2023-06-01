Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rockfire Resources plc
  News
  Summary
    PML   GB00B42TN250

ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC

(PML)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:40:21 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.3350 GBX   +9.84%
12:54pRockfire Resources receives investment from Paloma Precious
AN
12:13pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% as Mining, Oil Stocks Gain on Hopes of Slowing Inflation
DJ
08:24aSterling Lifted by Higher UK Real Yields, But This Could Change
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockfire Resources receives investment from Paloma Precious

06/01/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
Rockfire Resources PLC - base metal, gold and critical mineral exploration company - Raises GBP880,000 through Paloma Precious DMCC subscribing for 400 million shares at GBP0.22 per share. Believes this long-term partnership is a very logical one, particularly with the increasing demand for silver in the solar energy industry. Proceeds will allow the start of resource upgrade drilling at Molaoi and an updated mineral resource, company says. Following the subscription, Paloma holds 22% of Rockfire. David Price Chief Executive says: "The company is pleased to confirm it now has sufficient funds to commence the resource upgrade drilling, as well as delivering an updated JORC resource estimate."

Current stock price: 0.34 pence

12-month change: down 32%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.55% 1.84 End-of-day quote.22.67%
ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC 9.84% 0.335 Delayed Quote.84.85%
SILVER 1.40% 23.8413 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,72 M -0,89 M -0,89 M
Net cash 2022 0,53 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,41 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Rockfire Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,31 GBX
Average target price 2,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 720%
Managers and Directors
David William Price Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Larry Behan Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Russell Hart Chairman
Ian Staunton Non-Executive Director
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC84.85%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.91%137 669
RIO TINTO PLC-17.52%99 707
GLENCORE PLC-25.52%63 412
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-4.02%40 746
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.76%34 457
