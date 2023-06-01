Rockfire Resources receives investment from Paloma Precious

Rockfire Resources PLC - base metal, gold and critical mineral exploration company - Raises GBP880,000 through Paloma Precious DMCC subscribing for 400 million shares at GBP0.22 per share. Believes this long-term partnership is a very logical one, particularly with the increasing demand for silver in the solar energy industry. Proceeds will allow the start of resource upgrade drilling at Molaoi and an updated mineral resource, company says. Following the subscription, Paloma holds 22% of Rockfire. David Price Chief Executive says: "The company is pleased to confirm it now has sufficient funds to commence the resource upgrade drilling, as well as delivering an updated JORC resource estimate."

Current stock price: 0.34 pence

12-month change: down 32%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.