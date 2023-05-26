Advanced search
    PML   GB00B42TN250

ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC

(PML)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:52:22 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.2510 GBX   +16.74%
Rockfire Resources shares soar on "record-breaking" grades at Molaoi

05/26/2023 | 05:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Shares in Rockfire Resources PLC jumped on Friday morning after the base metal, gold and critical mineral exploration company reported "record-breaking" zinc grades from drilling at its Molaoi deposit in Greece.

The stock climbed 26% to 0.27 pence in London on Friday morning.

Rockfire said it intersected the highest zinc grades ever encountered at Molaoi, with an interval of 0.2 metres grading 50.8% zinc being returned.

The company said it averaged a "record-breaking" grade of 36% zinc equivalent over a 1.4-metre length and added that these assays suggest that, when infill drilling commences, the overall average grade of the deposit may increase.

"These spectacular assay results highlight the quality of the Molaoi deposit. Results from our geotechnical drilling continue to confirm the continuity of mineralisation throughout the length of the deposit. As holes are being drilled between historical holes, the high grades being encountered may enhance the overall average grade of the resource," said Chief Executive David Price.

"Rockfire is committed to proceeding as quickly as possible towards a resource upgrade and to commence feasibility studies at the commencement of 2024. The market will continue to be informed of our very successful progress at Molaoi, including assay results as they are received and the advancement of our geotechnical studies."

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.00% 1.87 End-of-day quote.24.67%
ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC 16.74% 0.251 Delayed Quote.30.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,72 M -0,89 M -0,89 M
Net cash 2022 0,53 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,11 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Rockfire Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,22 GBX
Average target price 2,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 063%
Managers and Directors
David William Price Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Larry Behan Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Russell Hart Chairman
Ian Staunton Non-Executive Director
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC30.30%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.63%138 895
RIO TINTO PLC-17.94%98 739
GLENCORE PLC-24.62%63 909
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%42 003
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.86%36 677
