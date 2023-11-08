Rockfire Resources PLC - Australia and Greece-focused base metal, gold, and critical mineral exploration company - Notes the announcement by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office imposing sanctions on Paloma Precious DMCC and 28 other individuals and entities. In September, Rockfire said it acquired 100% of Emirates Gold DMCC and 99% of Emperesse Bullion LLC from Paloma Precious DMCC via a share purchase agreement which constituted a reverse takeover. Subsequently, Paloma notified the company it had sold its entire interest of 400 million shares in Rockfire in an off-market transaction. In light of the sanctions announced today, says taking urgent legal advice in order to determine the impact on the transaction.
Current stock price: 0.37 pence
12-month change: down 98%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
