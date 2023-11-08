Rockfire Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based precious, base metal and critical mineral exploration company with gold/silver/copper assets in Australia, and a zinc/lead/silver/germanium asset in Greece. The Company's projects include Molaoi, Lighthouse, Copperhead, Copper Dome, and Marengo. The Molaoi Zn/Pb/Ag project is a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in the Peloponnese Province of Southern Greece. The Lighthouse tenement (EPM 25617) is located approximately 50 kilometers (km) southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers in Queensland Australia. Copperhead is an undeveloped, large-scale porphyry copper deposit located close to the central Queensland coast and lies within the East Tasmanide belt of porphyry copper deposits. Copper Dome lies approximately 50 km to the southwest of Copperhead. The Marengo Gold/Copper/Silver Project, which is located in central Queensland is an Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) incorporating the Marengo Goldfield.

Sector Diversified Mining