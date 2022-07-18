Rockhaven Resources : Corporate Presentation - July 2022
A Golden Opportunity - On the Road to Pre-feasibility
Corporate Presentation
July 2022
TSX-V: RK
FORWARD
LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking information. Forward looking information contained in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of inferred and indicated resources, the success of exploration programs and the results of the Klaza project PEA including statements about future production, future operating, development and capital costs, the projected IRR, NPV, payback period, and production timelines for the Klaza deposit. Forward-looking information may also include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "opportunity", "on the road", "increasing", "confidence", "undervalued", "proposed", "significant", unlocking",
"value", "advanced", "prolific", "impediments", "potential", "expansion", "evaluation", "timeline", "development", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "probably" occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions the actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what the Company currently foresees. Discussion of the various factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company's Annual Report which is available at www.sedar.com. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement.
Additional information about the 2020 Klaza property Preliminary Economic Assessment is summarized in Rockhaven's technical report with an effective date of July 10 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website atwww.rockhavenresources.com. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The information in this presentation is subject to the assumptions, exclusions and qualifications contained in the PEA. See "Regulatory Information" at the end of this presentation. Investors should be cautioned that the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.
The technical information in this presentation has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National instrument 43-101.
Intervals reported in this presentation represent the diamond drill hole sample length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the reported interval.
All figures in USD unless otherwise noted
2
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Rockhaven's website (www.rockhavenresources.com) includes the most recent technical report, a full compilation of all significant drill assays, over 100 drill core images with corresponding assays, assay histograms plotted on cross sections from drilling across the property, and technical maps including geology and geophysics.
3
CORPORATE
SUMMARY
Management / Directors
Matt A. Turner, B.Sc.
President, CEO and Director
Manuel Estrada, B.Sc.
COO
Daniel Martino, CPA, CA
CFO
Bruce A. Youngman, B.Sc.
Chairman and Director
Rob C. Carne, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Director
Doug Eaton, B.A., B.Sc.
Director
Bradley J. Shisler, B.Sc., B.A., MBA
Director
Glenn R. Yeadon, B.Comm., LLB.
Director
Randall Thompson
Technical Advisor
Stephen Quin B.Sc., P.Geo.
Technical Advisor
SHARES OUTSTANDING:
276,136,470
SHARES FULLY DILUTED:
327,517,729
MARKET CAPITALIZATION:
C$22,000,000
WORKING CAPITAL:
~C$5,500,000
CORPORATE DEBT:
NONE
ROCKHAVEN OWNERSHIP
Public
Float
30%
43%
7%
19.9%
Management
Condire
and Directors
Investors
4
Technical Committee
TECHNICAL COMMITTEE AND CONSULTANTS
Stephen Quin
40 years experience in the mining and exploration industry, including at
the Minto Mine, the closest located mine to Klaza
Randall Thompson
Three decades on teams building and operating open pit and
underground mining operations in Canada, Australia and Middle East
Manuel Estrada
Extensive experience in mining projects spanning the Americas
Rob Carne
50 years of exploration experience, primarily in the Yukon
Doug Eaton
Over 50 years experience in exploration and public companies
Matt Turner
20 years exploration experience, including the past 12 years at Klaza
Technical Consultants
Environmental
Geological
Metallurgical
Tutchone Environmental technicians collecting water samples at Klaza
5
