    RK   CA77340P1018

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD.

(RK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-18 am EDT
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
02:24pROCKHAVEN RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation - July 2022
PU
07/13Rockhaven Resources Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 4.905 million in funding from Strategic Metals Ltd., Condire Management, LP
CI
07/05CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP ACQUIRED AN ADDITIONAL 2.23% MINORITY STAKE IN ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV : RK) for CAD 1.4 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockhaven Resources : Corporate Presentation - July 2022

07/18/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
A Golden Opportunity - On the Road to Pre-feasibility

Corporate Presentation

July 2022

TSX-V: RK

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • This presentation contains forward-looking information. Forward looking information contained in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of inferred and indicated resources, the success of exploration programs and the results of the Klaza project PEA including statements about future production, future operating, development and capital costs, the projected IRR, NPV, payback period, and production timelines for the Klaza deposit. Forward-looking information may also include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "opportunity", "on the road", "increasing", "confidence", "undervalued", "proposed", "significant", unlocking",

"value", "advanced", "prolific", "impediments", "potential", "expansion", "evaluation", "timeline", "development", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "probably" occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions the actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what the Company currently foresees. Discussion of the various factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company's Annual Report which is available at www.sedar.com. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement.

  • Additional information about the 2020 Klaza property Preliminary Economic Assessment is summarized in Rockhaven's technical report with an effective date of July 10 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The information in this presentation is subject to the assumptions, exclusions and qualifications contained in the PEA. See "Regulatory Information" at the end of this presentation. Investors should be cautioned that the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.
  • The technical information in this presentation has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National instrument 43-101.
  • Intervals reported in this presentation represent the diamond drill hole sample length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the reported interval.
  • All figures in USD unless otherwise noted

2

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

  • Rockhaven's website
    (www.rockhavenresources.com) includes the most recent technical report, a full compilation of all significant drill assays, over 100 drill core images with corresponding assays, assay histograms plotted on cross sections from drilling across the property, and technical maps including geology and geophysics.

3

CORPORATE

SUMMARY

Management / Directors

Matt A. Turner, B.Sc.

President, CEO and Director

Manuel Estrada, B.Sc.

COO

Daniel Martino, CPA, CA

CFO

Bruce A. Youngman, B.Sc.

Chairman and Director

Rob C. Carne, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Director

Doug Eaton, B.A., B.Sc.

Director

Bradley J. Shisler, B.Sc., B.A., MBA

Director

Glenn R. Yeadon, B.Comm., LLB.

Director

Randall Thompson

Technical Advisor

Stephen Quin B.Sc., P.Geo.

Technical Advisor

SHARES OUTSTANDING:

276,136,470

SHARES FULLY DILUTED:

327,517,729

MARKET CAPITALIZATION:

C$22,000,000

WORKING CAPITAL:

~C$5,500,000

CORPORATE DEBT:

NONE

ROCKHAVEN OWNERSHIP

Public

Float

30%

43%

7%

19.9%

Management

Condire

and Directors

Investors

4

Technical Committee

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE AND CONSULTANTS

Stephen Quin

40 years experience in the mining and exploration industry, including at

the Minto Mine, the closest located mine to Klaza

Randall Thompson

Three decades on teams building and operating open pit and

underground mining operations in Canada, Australia and Middle East

Manuel Estrada

Extensive experience in mining projects spanning the Americas

Rob Carne

50 years of exploration experience, primarily in the Yukon

Doug Eaton

Over 50 years experience in exploration and public companies

Matt Turner

20 years exploration experience, including the past 12 years at Klaza

Technical Consultants

Environmental

Geological

Metallurgical

Tutchone Environmental technicians collecting water samples at Klaza

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
