Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RK   CA77340P1018

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD.

(RK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:59:11 2023-02-10 pm EST
0.0700 CAD   -12.50%
08:48aRockhaven Resources : February 13th, 2023 - Rockhaven Appoints Loralee Johnstone as a Director and Grants Incentive Stock Option
PU
01/30Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Intersects 43.2 G/T Gold and 137 G/T Silver over 1.2 M and 7.4 G/T Gold and 183 G/T Silver over 4.2 M At Its Klaza Project, Yukon
CI
01/18Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces First Assay Results from the 2022 Exploration Program At Its 100% Owned and Road Accessible Klaza Property
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockhaven Resources : February 13th, 2023 - Rockhaven Appoints Loralee Johnstone as a Director and Grants Incentive Stock Option

02/13/2023 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 13, 2023 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce that Ms. Loralee Johnstone has been appointed to the Rockhaven Board of Directors.

Loralee Johnstone has over 25 years of experience in Community and Government Relations, Environmental Management, Permitting, and Policies and Procedures. Loralee holds several senior leadership roles including her current positions as Vice President, Environment and Social Governance at Minto Metals Corp. and President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. Her past positions include Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Whitehorse Gold Corp., Director, Permitting & Community Relations at Coeur Mining and key locate roles including Manager for Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (YESAB) and Chair of the Yukon Water Board.

Statement from Rockhaven's President and CEO, Matt Turner:

We are thrilled with the appointment of Ms. Johnstone to the Rockhaven Board of Directors. Loralee's experience with the Yukon's permitting and regulatory process will be key to Rockhaven as it advances the Klaza Project through pre-Feasibility. Furthermore, Loralee is a well-respected and valued member of the Yukon community and we welcome her to the Rockhaven team.

In conjunction with this appointment, Rockhaven has granted an incentive stock option to Ms. Johnstone, entitling her to purchase up to a total of 750,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years. The option will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

Rockhaven also announces that, so as to be in compliance with Section 21(b) of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.1, Brad Thrall has replaced Bruce Youngman as a member of Rockhaven's Audit Committee. Accordingly, Rockaven's Audit Committee now consists of independent directors Bradley J. Shisler and Brad Thrall, as well as director and Corporate Secretary Glenn R. Yeadon.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Back to the News Releases page

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 13:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD.
08:48aRockhaven Resources : February 13th, 2023 - Rockhaven Appoints Loralee Johnstone as a Dire..
PU
01/30Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Intersects 43.2 G/T Gold and 137 G/T Silver over 1.2 M and 7.4..
CI
01/18Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces First Assay Results from the 2022 Exploration Progra..
CI
2022Rockhaven Resources : Corporate Presentation - December 2022
PU
2022Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2022Rockhaven Resources : Corporate Presentation - November 2022
PU
2022Rockhaven Adds Brad Thrall as a Director and Grants Incentive Stock Options
AQ
2022Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Appoints Brad Thrall as Director
CI
2022Rockhaven Completes Exploration Program At Its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon
CI
2022Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,43 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Martino Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Estrada Chief Operating Officer
Bradley Jay Shisler Independent Director
William Douglas Eaton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD.0.00%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.19%168 185
RIO TINTO PLC2.91%121 374
GLENCORE PLC-7.26%77 531
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.26%47 300
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)8.66%46 107