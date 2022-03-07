Rockhaven Resources : March 7th, 2022 - Rockhaven Reports Multiple Wide, High-Grade Intercepts at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Including 5.4g/t AuEq1 over 8.3m, 3.2g/t AuEq1 over 12.9m & 8.0g/t AuEq1 over 4.9m

March 7, 2022 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

During summer and fall of 2021, a total of 14,256 m of drilling was completed in 72 holes. The results discussed in this press release include 23 holes testing portions of the two main mineralized structures on the property, the Klaza and BRX zones, with the objective of upgrading and expanding the Klaza property mineral resources2. Results from the first 39 drill holes completed in 2021 were released on December 15, 2021 and February 7, 2022. Results from the remaining 10 holes will be announced when assays have been received, checked and compiled.

Maps showing the locations of all drill holes, cross-sections and core photos of mineralized veins can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com. Highlight assay results from the 23 holes covered in this press release include: /p>

Central BRX Zone

4.3 g/t gold and 77 g/t silver (5.4 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 8.26 m (KL-21-553)

) over 8.26 m (KL-21-553) 13.5 g/t gold and 826 g/t silver (22.7 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 1.31 m (KL-21-548)

) over 1.31 m (KL-21-548) 2.2 g/t gold and 106 g/t silver (3.5 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 3.92 m (KL-21-545)

) over 3.92 m (KL-21-545) 4.5 g/t gold and 423 g/t silver (9.7 g/t AuEq1) over 1.05 m (KL-21-550)

Central Klaza Zone

7.6 g/t gold and 28 g/t silver (8.0 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 4.87 m and 6.1 g/t gold and 259 g/t silver (13.7 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 1.23 m (KL-21-525)

) over 4.87 m and 6.1 g/t gold and 259 g/t silver (13.7 g/t AuEq ) over 1.23 m (KL-21-525) 10.7 g/t gold and 130 g/t silver (13.8 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 2.35 m (KL-21-530)

) over 2.35 m (KL-21-530) 6.0 g/t gold and 218 g/t silver (9.3 g/t AuEq1) over 1.29 m and 4.8 g/t gold and 22 g/t silver (5.3 g/t AuEq1) over 3.03 m (KL-21-535)

Western Klaza Zone

23.7 g/t gold and 391 g/t silver (28.6 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 0.74 m and 5.6 g/t gold and 446 g/t silver (11.3 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 0.81 m (KL-21-540)

) over 0.74 m and 5.6 g/t gold and 446 g/t silver (11.3 g/t AuEq ) over 0.81 m (KL-21-540) 2.1 g/t gold and 432 g/t silver over 1.00 m (6.4 g/t AuEq1) over 1.05 m (KL-21-537)

Eastern Klaza Zone

8.6 g/t gold (8.8 g/t AuEq1) over 1.85 m and 3.0 g/t gold and 487 g/t silver (7.9 g/t AuEq1) over 1.05 m (KL-21-556)

AEX Zone

1.5 g/t gold (1.7 g/t AuEq1) over 7.65 m starting at 5.75 m downhole (KL-21-553)

"The 2021 drilling within or adjacent to Klaza mineral resources2 was very successful, both filling gaps within underexplored portions of the mineral resource areas and continuing with the objective to upgrade inferred to indicated mineral resources," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "We were especially impressed by the results from the Central BRX Zone, which has seen mostly shallow drilling along its 1.1 km strike length and may play a key role in the next phase of resource expansion at Klaza."

Central BRX Zone and AEX Zone

The Central BRX Zone has been traced for a strike length of 1.1 km. It is flanked to the west by the Western BRX Zone (the most significant mineralized zone identified to date on the property), to the east by the Eastern Zones (which hosts bulk tonnage style mineralization not currently included in the Klaza Deposit mineral resources2), and to the south by the relatively untested AEX Zone.

The Central BRX Zone currently comprises only a small percentage of the total mineral resources2 at Klaza, in part because it has received much less drilling than other zones in the deposit. The results announced today, combined with previously announced results from 2021 drilling at this zone (see Rockhaven Press Release dated December 15, 2021), demonstrate its potential to contribute to growth of the mineral resources.

A nearby area that could also be important to growth of mineral resources is the AEX Zone, which approximately parallels the BRX Zone, 125 m to the south. Step-back drilling at the BRX Zone has intersected AEX Zone mineralization, as reported at the top of hole KL-21-553, which averaged 1.5 g/t gold over 7.65 m, starting only 5.75 m from surface. Significant results from the 2021 drilling at the Central BRX Zone and AEX Zone announced in this press release are tabulated below.

Klaza Project - Central BRX & AEX Zones - Significant Results from this Release

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) + Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AuEq*

(g/t) KL-21-539 158.00 159.98 1.98 1.3 158 1.1 4.9 4.4 KL-21-541 139.33 139.74 0.41 5.4 212 2.4 4.2 9.1 and 149.80 150.36 0.56 9.5 100 0.5 0.8 10.8 KL-21-543 53.47 64.01 10.54 1.0 58 0.9 0.6 1.9 incl. 54.60 55.10 0.50 1.9 216 3.5 2.6 5.5 and incl. 63.50 64.01 0.51 15.6 142 2.7 2.8 18.3 KL-21-545 23.89 24.68 0.79 0.7 134 0.1 nil 2.0 and 93.17 97.09 3.92 2.2 106 0.3 0.8 3.5 KL-21-548 111.07 112.38 1.31 13.5 826 4.1 1.1 22.7 KL-21-549 99.69 100.09 0.40 2.2 181 0.8 0.5 4.3 KL-21-550 124.00 125.05 1.05 4.5 423 2.5 2.2 9.7 KL-21-551 118.32 125.38 7.06 1.2 68 0.5 0.8 2.2 incl. 118.32 119.55 1.23 3.2 189 2.2 1.9 6.0 and incl. 124.28 125.38 1.10 4.3 220 0.4 3.1 7.4 KL-21-552 17.74 18.51 0.77 0.4 143 0.3 0.4 2.0 and 114.20 115.55 1.35 2.2 96 1.8 0.6 3.7 and 123.65 124.58 0.93 1.8 16 0.1 0.2 2.0 KL-21-553^ 5.75 13.40 7.65 1.5 5 0.1 0.4 1.7 incl.^ 11.80 12.33 0.53 11.3 30 0.3 1.5 12.10 and 128.90 137.16 8.26 4.3 77 0.4 0.8 5.4 incl. 130.29 130.88 0.59 27.3 205 2.1 6.8 31.6 KL-21-554 129.85 131.92 2.07 2.4 48 0.2 0.3 3.0 incl. 129.85 130.31 0.46 9.3 163 0.5 1.1 11.3

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

Hole KL-21-546 did not return significant mineralization.

^ Represents a drill intersection in the AEX Zone, which trends subparallel and is located to the south of the Central BRX Zone.

Klaza Zone

The Klaza Zone consists of the Eastern Klaza, Central Klaza and Western Klaza zones, collectively traced for over a 2.1 km strike length. The Central and Eastern Klaza zones host a laterally extensive complex of steeply dipping veins, breccias and sheeted veinlets emplaced within a 25 to 100 m wide structural corridor. The Western Klaza Zone differs in that it consists of a single discrete vein that hosts a higher proportion of silver than gold compared with the other two portions of the zone. In 2021, eight holes were completed at the Central Klaza Zone and three holes were completed at the Western Klaza Zone, all were designed to convert inferred to indicated resources and collect material for advanced metallurgical testing. Three holes were also completed at the Eastern Klaza Zone near historical holes that contained promising intercepts. The Eastern Klaza Zone does not currently host mineral resources.

Significant results from the 2021 drilling at the Central Klaza Zone (C. Klaza), the Western Klaza Zone (W. Klaza) and the Eastern Klaza Zone (E. Klaza) announced in this press release are tabulated below.

Klaza Project - Klaza Zone - Significant Results from this Release

Zone Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) + Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AuEq*

(g/t) C. Klaza KL-21-520 22.93 23.29 0.36 2.7 632 18.5 5.1 14.2 and 101.50 103.00 1.50 3.9 32 0.8 0.5 4.5 and 160.90 164.15 3.25 2.4 7 0.1 0.2 2.5 incl. 161.54 162.05 0.51 11.0 35 0.6 0.6 11.6 and 175.26 175.91 0.65 3.7 12 0.2 1.2 4.2 and 221.42 223.21 1.79 4.1 90 0.2 0.5 5.2 and 231.13 231.65 0.52 5.5 37 0.2 1.1 6.2 C. Klaza KL-21-522 194.96 196.60 1.64 1.5 4 0.1 0.3 1.6 and 207.64 208.37 0.73 5.7 21 0.2 0.7 6.1 and 221.41 225.46 4.05 0.9 47 0.2 0.6 1.6 and 241.57 242.96 1.39 1.2 7 0.1 0.2 1.3 and 257.15 258.40 1.25 5.3 120 0.7 3.0 7.4 and 308.71 309.72 1.01 3.5 9 0.1 0.3 3.7 and 325.87 326.28 0.41 0.9 444 14.0 14.1 12.1 C. Klaza KL-21-525 109.50 110.00 0.50 2.3 25 0.4 4.0 3.7 and 115.50 119.30 3.80 1.4 12 0.2 0.6 1.7 and 124.60 125.83 1.23 6.1 259 5.3 14.2 13.7 and 137.76 144.50 6.74 1.0 17 0.4 1.2 1.6 and 147.83 148.50 0.67 3.0 14 0.1 0.6 3.3 and 175.88 176.56 0.68 4.5 11 0.2 0.3 4.7 and 181.80 186.67 4.87 7.6 28 0.3 0.2 8.0 incl. 181.80 182.47 0.67 47.3 158 1.5 0.8 49.4 C. Klaza KL-21-530 130.62 135.62 5.00 1.3 22 0.7 0.8 1.9 and 147.94 148.90 0.96 3.0 12 0.3 0.4 3.3 and 169.75 170.25 0.50 15.1 332 9.0 3.6 21.2 and 178.17 178.63 0.46 4.5 113 3.2 1.3 6.6 and 191.15 192.00 0.85 2.4 67 2.2 1.1 3.8 and 197.13 210.00 12.87 2.6 30 0.6 0.8 3.2 incl. 197.13 199.48 2.35 10.7 130 3.2 4.1 13.8 and incl. 203.13 204.14 1.01 4.5 33 0.1 0.1 4.9 and incl. 209.45 210.00 0.55 5.5 72 1.1 1.1 6.7 and 241.70 242.57 0.87 2.8 27 0.2 0.4 3.2 C. Klaza KL-21-535 50.50 51.00 0.50 7.4 42 0.8 0.6 8.1 and 89.92 90.75 0.83 4.5 28 0.6 2.2 5.5 and 105.10 105.60 0.50 2.5 42 0.7 1.2 3.4 and 113.10 116.20 3.10 1.2 21 0.3 0.4 1.6 and 125.07 126.36 1.29 6.0 218 2.9 2.2 9.3 and 148.22 151.25 3.03 4.8 22 0.5 0.8 5.3 and 166.80 168.10 1.30 1.7 20 0.5 0.7 2.2 W. Klaza KL-21-537 158.00 159.00 1.00 2.1 432 0.3 0.2 6.4 W. Klaza KL-21-540 246.34 247.15 0.81 5.6 446 3.6 2.2 11.3 and 256.00 256.74 0.74 23.7 391 2.3 2.1 28.6 W. Klaza KL-21-544 190.84 192.50 1.66 1.0 104 1.8 0.1 2.4 E. Klaza KL-21-555 171.75 172.60 0.85 3.6 20 nil 0.1 3.8 E. Klaza KL-21-556 74.30 75.35 1.05 3.0 487 0.2 0.7 7.9 and 86.22 86.73 0.51 3.8 25 0.1 0.2 4.1 and 105.30 107.15 1.85 8.6 8 0.2 0.2 8.8 and 124.42 125.38 0.96 1.5 25 0.1 0.3 1.8 and 144.00 145.07 1.07 1.7 3 nil 0.1 1.8 E. Klaza KL-21-557 85.49 86.81 1.32 0.6 102 0.3 0.9 1.9

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

Resource Estimate

Rockhaven has elected to forego the updated resource estimate planned for this spring, due to delayed receipt of assays from the 2021 exploration program and the pending start of the 2022 exploration program. Infill drilling has consistently returned as expected, or better than expected, results, thus the planning of hole locations to complete the conversion of inferred resources to indicated resources is not dependent upon an updated resource estimation. An updated resource estimation including results from the 2022 exploration program will have to be done before the planned pre-feasibility study can begin.

QA/QC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2021 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

1 Gold equivalent (AuEq) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

2 See Rockhaven news release dated June 21, 2018 for more information on the mineral resource estimate for the Klaza Deposit.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "conversion", "upgrading", "achieving", "expanding", "growth", "potential", "expansion", "extensive", "promising", "impressed", "expected" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "probably" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries including porphyry deposits, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Figure 1: Drill Overview Figure

[Link]

Figure 2: Deposit Area Detailed

[Link]

Figure 3: Section 9+950

[Link]

Figure 4: Section 10+200

[Link]

Figure 5: Section 10+550

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

Back to the News Releases page