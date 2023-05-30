Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rockhopper Exploration plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKH   GB00B0FVQX23

ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC

(RKH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:28:24 2023-05-30 am EDT
14.20 GBX   -1.05%
09:32aRockhopper Exploration revenue falls annually amid lower gas prices
AN
04/26Rockhopper Exploration plc - Update on Arbitration
AQ
03/23Fragrant Prosperity to buy Hi 55, Oscillate talks end
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockhopper Exploration revenue falls annually amid lower gas prices

05/30/2023 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rockhopper Exploration PLC on Tuesday reported a double-digit drop in yearly revenue as gas prices interfered with production.

The Salisbury, England-based oil & gas exploration and production company said revenue in 2022 fell by 22% to USD652,000 from USD839,000 a year prior, driven by a reduction in production offset by increased realised gas prices.

Pretax loss narrowed in 2022 to USD3.2 million from USD7.9 million a year before, as cash operating costs fell to USD900,000 from USD1.1 million the year before, but Rockhopper noted this depletion reflected the reduced production during the year.

The company did not declare a dividend for the year, unchanged from a year prior.

Looking ahead, Rockhopper plans to phase in a new board led by a new chair to focus on the approval of its Sea Lion development in the Falkland Islands. It hopes to appoint a new chair by the final quarter of 2023.

Chair Keith Lough said: "Sea Lion has the potential to play an important role not only in securing the financial future and thereby political independence of the Falklands against continued Argentine economic aggression, but also providing the UK with a secure and responsibly produced source of energy."

Shares in Rockhopper were down 1.1% at 14.20 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.07% 74.56 Delayed Quote.-10.35%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.46% 256.2317 Delayed Quote.33.60%
ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC -1.05% 14.2 Delayed Quote.59.44%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.27% 238.8 Delayed Quote.33.37%
WTI -3.31% 70.383 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
All news about ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC
09:32aRockhopper Exploration revenue falls annually amid lower gas prices
AN
04/26Rockhopper Exploration plc - Update on Arbitration
AQ
03/23Fragrant Prosperity to buy Hi 55, Oscillate talks end
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Sunrise secures funds; Bango launches e-distribution
AN
2022Rockhopper Exploration plc Announces Extension of South Falkland Basin Licences
CI
2022Rockhopper Exploration plc - Request by Italy for Annulment of ICSID Award
AQ
2022TRADING UPDATES: 4Global wins deal; James Cropper profit warning
AN
2022Rockhopper Falls 25% as Italy Challenges $188 Million Arbitral Award
MT
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: TP riss on takeover deal; Rockhopper vows fig..
AN
2022Rockhopper Exploration plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,86 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 3,23 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 93,5x
EV / Sales 2023 976x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Rockhopper Exploration plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,35 GBX
Average target price 29,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel John Moody Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Perry Chief Financial Officer
Keith Geddes Lough Non-Executive Chairman
Arthur John Summers Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Baker Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC59.44%104
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.16%291 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.69%123 244
CNOOC LIMITED24.25%78 371
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.98%64 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.28%61 421
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer